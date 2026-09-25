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Home / Business / Govt to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in second half of FY 2026-27

Govt to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in second half of FY 2026-27

Centre plans 23 weekly auctions for dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore through Sovereign Green Bonds

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The Centre, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday decided to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in the second half (H2) of financial year 2026-27. Image credit/iStock
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The Centre, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday decided to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in the second half (H2) of financial year 2026-27, including Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).

For the entire financial year 2026-27, the government is expected to undertake market borrowing of Rs 15,99,506 crore through dated securities, against the Budget Estimate of Rs 17,20,000 crore.

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The gross market borrowing of Rs 7,86,000 crore in H2 will be completed through 23 weekly auctions. The borrowing will be spread across securities with maturities of 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50 years.

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The share of borrowing, including SGrBs, across different maturities will be 6.9 per cent for three-year securities, 12.1 per cent for five-year, 9.1 per cent for seven-year, 26.3 per cent for 10-year, 17.6 per cent for 15-year, 9.2 per cent for 30-year, 8.9 per cent for 40-year and 9.9 per cent for 50-year securities.

The government will continue to undertake switching and buyback of securities to smoothen the redemption profile.

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It will also retain the option to exercise a greenshoe facility to accept additional subscriptions of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications.

In addition, the government is expected to borrow Rs 23,000 crore per week through 13 auction weeks during the third quarter of FY 2026-27 through the issuance of Treasury Bills (T-Bills).

The weekly T-Bill borrowing will comprise Rs 8,000 crore through 91-day T-Bills, Rs 8,000 crore through 182-day T-Bills and Rs 7,000 crore through 364-day T-Bills.

The RBI has also fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the second half of FY 2026-27 at Rs 50,000 crore to meet any temporary mismatches in the government’s cash flows.

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