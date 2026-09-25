DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities in second half of FY27

Govt to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities in second half of FY27

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Government of India plans to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities in the second half of the current financial year, according to the borrowing calendar released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The issuance calendar, prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), covers the period from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

Advertisement

The borrowing will be carried out through 23 weekly auctions, with auction sizes largely ranging between Rs 33,000 crore and Rs 36,000 crore. The securities will have maturities ranging from three years to 50 years.

Advertisement

The calendar also includes the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds. The government has scheduled 30-year Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore each in several auction weeks during the second half of the fiscal year.

According to the ministry, all auctions under the calendar will continue to provide a non-competitive bidding facility, under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for specified retail investors.

Advertisement

The government, in consultation with the RBI, will retain the flexibility to modify the borrowing calendar in terms of the amount, issuance period and maturities depending on its requirements, market conditions and other relevant factors.

It may also issue different types of instruments, including floating rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds, after providing due notice to the market.

The government has also retained the option to accept additional subscriptions of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security through the greenshoe option.

The Centre may also conduct switches or buybacks of dated securities through auctions during the period. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts