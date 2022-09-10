Govt to crack whip on illegal loan apps

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Faced with an increasing number of suicides by people duped by illegal loan apps, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday convened a meeting which decided that only apps “whitelisted” by the RBI would be allowed to be hosted by app stores.

The RBI will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the Ministry of Electronics and IT will ensure that only these “whitelist” apps are hosted on app stores. The RBI will monitor the “mule or rented” accounts that may be used for money laundering and to review/cancel dormant NBFCs to avoid their misuse.

The meeting also entrusted the RBI with ensuring that the registration of payment aggregators be completed within a time frame and no unregistered payment aggregator be allowed to function after that. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will identify shell companies and de-register these to prevent their misuse.

It also resolved to increase cyber awareness for customers, bank employees, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

Most digital lending apps are not registered with the RBI and operate by themselves. Besides suicides, there have been several cases of harassment by some operators of digital lending apps.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister expressed concern over increasing instances of illegal loan apps offering micro credits, especially to vulnerable and low-income groups at exorbitant interest rates and hidden charges.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, Revenue Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary and the RBI Deputy Governor. The Ministry of Finance will monitor the actionable points for compliance on a regular basis.

‘Whitelist’ of apps