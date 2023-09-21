Govt to sell 4.92% stake in SJVN at Rs 69 per share

PTI

New Delhi, September 20

The government will sell 4.92% stake in SJVN at a floor price of Rs 69 per share through a two-day offer for sale, an official said.

“Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity, including a green shoe option of 2.46%,” DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey posted on X.