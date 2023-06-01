Govt to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India

New Delhi, May 31
The government on Wednesday proposed to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India Ltd through the offer for sale route from June 1. The Offer for Sale (OFS) will be open for retail and non-retail investors on June 1 and 2.
The proposal is to offload 9.24 crore shares amounting to a stake of 1.5% in the coal producer. Besides, there will be a green shoe option for selling an equal amount of stake in case of over subscription, according to a regulatory filing.
At the closing price of Rs 241.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, the sale of 3% stake in Coal India would be worth around Rs 4,400 crore. “The seller proposes to sell up to 9,24,40,924 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company (representing 1.50% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) (base offer size), on June 1st and 2nd for retail investors and non retail investors,” the filing said.
There will be an option to additionally sell 9,24,40,924 (1.50%) equity shares of the company, it added. — PTI
Expected to fetch Rs 4,400 crore
- The Offer for Sale (OFS) will be open for retail and non-retail investors on June 1 and 2
- The proposal is to offload 9.24 crore shares amounting to a stake of 1.5% in the coal producer
- Besides, there will be a green shoe option for selling an equal amount of stake in case of over subscription, according to a regulatory filing
- At the closing price of Rs 241.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, the sale of 3% stake in Coal India would be worth around Rs 4,400 crore
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...