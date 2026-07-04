Govt to set up modern testing facilities for toy clusters to boost exports, global competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The government will establish modern testing facilities across toy manufacturing clusters to help Indian manufacturers meet global quality standards and expand exports, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, outlining a roadmap to strengthen the country's position in the USD 120-billion global toy market.

Advertisement

Addressing the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition 2026 in New Delhi, Goyal said the facilities would be developed through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), National Test House and other government and semi-government laboratories. He urged the industry to identify the testing equipment required to ensure Indian-made toys meet the highest quality standards for domestic and international markets.

Advertisement

"The Government would establish modern testing facilities across toy manufacturing clusters in the country," the minister said, adding that manufacturers should prepare a wish list of testing equipment to facilitate quality certification.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Goyal called on toy manufacturers to leverage India's expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to tap developed markets and build globally recognised Indian toy brands. He said duty-free access across Europe and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which is set to become operational on July 15, present significant opportunities for exporters.

The minister also urged manufacturers to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, including Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) systems and CNC machining, saying technological upgradation would improve product quality, precision and production efficiency, enabling Indian companies to compete more effectively in global markets.

Advertisement

To support overseas expansion, Goyal assured the industry of assistance under the Export Promotion Mission, encouraging companies to participate in international trade exhibitions, establish warehousing facilities abroad and engage directly with global brands, retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Emphasising sustainable growth, he called for greater investment in domestic capabilities for motors, electronics, dies and moulds used in toy manufacturing, saying a self-reliant supply chain would improve competitiveness while reducing costs.

Highlighting the sector's recent performance, Goyal said toy exports have grown by 239 per cent over the past four years, while imports have declined by 32 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Make in India initiative and the National Toy Action Plan. Goyal said that while only around 12 per cent of the Indian toy market was earlier served by domestically manufactured toys, imports now account for only about Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in an approximately Rs 18,000 crore market, with the remaining demand being met by Indian manufacturers.

He said more than 50 toy clusters have been established across the country, with nearly 21,000 MSMEs engaged in toy manufacturing. Calling on the industry to sustain the momentum, Goyal urged manufacturers to aspire for tenfold growth through improved quality, branding, innovation and exports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)