DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Govt to showcase homegrown Sarvam AI tool at global summit

Govt to showcase homegrown Sarvam AI tool at global summit

Claims it has outperformed ChatGPT, Gemini in key benchmarks

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

India is gearing up to showcase its homegrown artificial intelligence capabilities at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI is making headlines with its flagship models — Sarvam Vision and Bulbul V3 — which, the government claims, have outperformed global giants ChatGPT and Google Gemini in key benchmarks, highlighting India’s growing strength in cutting-edge AI innovation.

Advertisement

The breakthrough has drawn national attention, earning praise from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sarvam AI, on its social media platforms, says its audio models recently outperformed Gemini 3 (Google’s next-generation, highly multimodal AI model series) and GPT-4o (a flagship multimodal AI model from OpenAI designed to handle text, audio and images in real time) in a range of

Advertisement

transcription benchmarks.

Advertisement

Sarvam AI has launched its latest text-to-speech model, Bulbul V3, which sets a new benchmark for natural, human-like speech while maintaining exceptional robustness. An independent third-party human listening study says Bulbul V3 delivered the highest listener preference and low error rates across use cases and languages.

At the upcoming AI Impact Summit in Delhi from February 16 to 20, India will showcase Sarvam before global leaders, innovators, startups and policymakers from 100 countries.

Advertisement

Pradhan, commenting on Sarvam AI, said cutting-edge AI models were significant steps towards securing India’s technological sovereignty and advancing the vision of “AI for all”. “Matter of great delight to see a homegrown startup, Sarvam AI, build world-class AI models,” he said in a post on X.

The startup has recently partnered with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Odisha to deploy AI as a public utility, embedding intelligent systems across government departments. The company is delivering its services across 22 Indian languages.

The government is actively supporting end-to-end AI development and has raised budgets as India positions itself in the global AI services landscape. The AI Impact Summit will focus on three core pillars — people, planet and progress — with discussions on employment and skilling, energy-efficient AI and development.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts