Govt to showcase homegrown Sarvam AI tool at global summit

India is gearing up to showcase its homegrown artificial intelligence capabilities at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI is making headlines with its flagship models — Sarvam Vision and Bulbul V3 — which, the government claims, have outperformed global giants ChatGPT and Google Gemini in key benchmarks, highlighting India’s growing strength in cutting-edge AI innovation.

The breakthrough has drawn national attention, earning praise from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sarvam AI, on its social media platforms, says its audio models recently outperformed Gemini 3 (Google’s next-generation, highly multimodal AI model series) and GPT-4o (a flagship multimodal AI model from OpenAI designed to handle text, audio and images in real time) in a range of

transcription benchmarks.

Sarvam AI has launched its latest text-to-speech model, Bulbul V3, which sets a new benchmark for natural, human-like speech while maintaining exceptional robustness. An independent third-party human listening study says Bulbul V3 delivered the highest listener preference and low error rates across use cases and languages.

At the upcoming AI Impact Summit in Delhi from February 16 to 20, India will showcase Sarvam before global leaders, innovators, startups and policymakers from 100 countries.

Pradhan, commenting on Sarvam AI, said cutting-edge AI models were significant steps towards securing India’s technological sovereignty and advancing the vision of “AI for all”. “Matter of great delight to see a homegrown startup, Sarvam AI, build world-class AI models,” he said in a post on X.

The startup has recently partnered with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Odisha to deploy AI as a public utility, embedding intelligent systems across government departments. The company is delivering its services across 22 Indian languages.

The government is actively supporting end-to-end AI development and has raised budgets as India positions itself in the global AI services landscape. The AI Impact Summit will focus on three core pillars — people, planet and progress — with discussions on employment and skilling, energy-efficient AI and development.