Home / Business / Govt withdraws 14 BIS Quality Control Orders, a landmark step for industry and Ease of Doing Business

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The government of India has withdrawn 14 BIS Quality Control Orders covering key chemical, polymer, and fibre-based materials, indicating a major shift towards industry liberalisation and reduced regulatory burden.

Sources stated that this will take effect immediately from the date of Gazette publication, without any transition delay.

In a major relief to the chemical, plastics, and textile sectors, the Government of India has withdrawn Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering several key polymer and fibre intermediates, including Terephthalic Acid, Ethylene Glycol, Polyester Yarns and Fibres, and major plastics such as Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PVC, ABS, and Polycarbonate, the sources said.

The move, announced by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, aims to ensure raw material availability, ease import constraints, and lower input costs for downstream MSMEs in the packaging, textile, and moulding sectors.

By removing mandatory BIS certification, the Government, according to the sources, has simplified compliance procedures, eliminated duplication of testing, and accelerated approvals for manufacturers and importers, which will improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.

The sources added that industry leaders have welcomed the decision as pragmatic and growth-oriented, calling it a step toward improving competitiveness, supporting exports, and promoting 'Make in India' by balancing quality norms with ease of doing business.

This decision reflects the Government's responsive governance approach, recognising that self-regulation, innovation, and international standards can effectively ensure quality in mature industries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

