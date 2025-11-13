Govt withdraws 14 BIS Quality Control Orders, a landmark step for industry and Ease of Doing Business

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The government of India has withdrawn 14 BIS Quality Control Orders covering key chemical, polymer, and fibre-based materials, indicating a major shift towards industry liberalisation and reduced regulatory burden.

Sources stated that this will take effect immediately from the date of Gazette publication, without any transition delay.

In a major relief to the chemical, plastics, and textile sectors, the Government of India has withdrawn Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering several key polymer and fibre intermediates, including Terephthalic Acid, Ethylene Glycol, Polyester Yarns and Fibres, and major plastics such as Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PVC, ABS, and Polycarbonate, the sources said.

The move, announced by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, aims to ensure raw material availability, ease import constraints, and lower input costs for downstream MSMEs in the packaging, textile, and moulding sectors.

By removing mandatory BIS certification, the Government, according to the sources, has simplified compliance procedures, eliminated duplication of testing, and accelerated approvals for manufacturers and importers, which will improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.

The sources added that industry leaders have welcomed the decision as pragmatic and growth-oriented, calling it a step toward improving competitiveness, supporting exports, and promoting 'Make in India' by balancing quality norms with ease of doing business.

This decision reflects the Government's responsive governance approach, recognising that self-regulation, innovation, and international standards can effectively ensure quality in mature industries. (ANI)

