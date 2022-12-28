Govt’s total debt increases to Rs 147 lakh crore in Q2: Report

New Delhi, December 27

The total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year, according to the latest data on public debt.

Public debt accounted for 89.1% of total gross liabilities at September-end 2022, up from 88.3% as on June 30, the quarterly report on public debt management released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday said.

Nearly 29.6% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years, it said.

During the second quarter, it said, the Central Government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, while repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33% in Q2 FY23 from 7.23% in Q1 FY23, it said, adding, the weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 15.62 years in Q2 as compared to 15.69 years in Q1.

During July-September 2022, the Central Government did not raise any amount through Cash Management Bills.

The Reserve Bank did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter.

The net daily average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility was at Rs 1,28,323.37 crore during the quarter, it said. — PTI

