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Home / Business / Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Sabha Hosts Felicitation of Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi

Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Sabha Hosts Felicitation of Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: The Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Sabha, in association with the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Sabha, hosted a special felicitation programme at Pavilion Banquet Hall, P. J. Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines, Mumbai, to celebrate Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi on being conferred the Vishwaguru Award by Americans4Hindus. The gathering brought together members of the community and invited guests for a programme centred on Hindu heritage, Sanatan Dharma, and the place of India’s civilisational traditions in its aspirations for the future.

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The programme opened with a devotional musical presentation, setting the tone for the occasion, followed by the arrival of Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi. The emcee welcomed the gathering and acknowledged the organisers and eminent guests. An audiovisual presentation, In God We Trust, introduced the programme, after which Rishi Vyas ji was invited to speak about the musical presentation created around Hind4Hindus and the themes of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma.

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During the event, Dr. Modi said a line on how can Hindus help India become a Vishwaguru; it was, “A Hindu who understands and values his roots can help India rise as a Vishwaguru.”

Music formed an important part of the event. Singers Anuradha ji and Sushri Kavita Paudwal were featured in presentations celebrating Hindu spiritual and cultural traditions. The performances gave the programme a devotional dimension and connected the event’s central message with the audience through music. The programme also included a screening excerpt relating to Adi Shankaracharya, highlighting the enduring influence of the philosopher and spiritual teacher within Hindu thought.

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In his address, Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi spoke about the significance of Hind4Hindus, urging Hindus to understand, value, and take pride in their religious and civilisational heritage. He reflected on Hinduism’s long history and its traditions of philosophy, spirituality, and knowledge, and emphasised the importance of passing this inheritance to younger generations with understanding and confidence. His message called for a deeper connection with the principles and cultural foundations of Sanatan Dharma.

Dr. Modi also linked the preservation of India’s heritage with the country’s wider ambitions. He expressed the view that India’s aspiration to become a Vishwaguru must be supported by a renewed appreciation of its civilisational roots and by development grounded in the country’s cultural and spiritual identity. The address presented Hind4Hindus as a call for greater awareness and engagement with Hindu heritage, while encouraging the audience to consider how cultural confidence and national progress can move forward together.

A key moment in the programme was the launch of the Hind4Hindus flag, with eminent guests invited to join Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi on stage. The flag launch gave a visible expression to the initiative’s message and was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session moderated with participation from the audience. The discussion allowed attendees to engage directly with Dr. Modi and explore themes raised during his address.

Guests then came together for a Satvik lunch, bringing the programme to a close in a spirit of fellowship and shared cultural observance.

The felicitation recognised Rajarshi Dr. B. K. Modi’s receipt of the Vishwaguru Award from Americans4Hindus while placing the Hind4Hindus initiative at the centre of a wider conversation about faith, heritage, and India’s future. Through addresses, music, film, and audience dialogue, the programme sought to encourage reflection on the continuing relevance of Hindu traditions and the role of cultural knowledge in shaping the country’s aspirations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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