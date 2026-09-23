GOxCALL Turns Any Screen Into a Smart Queue Counter for Local Businesses

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], September 23: CAYIN Technology today announced GOxCALL, a new queue management feature for its cloud based digital signage platform GO CAYIN. GOxCALL lets shops, clinics, restaurants, and other service counters turn an existing screen into a live queue counter, removing the need for a separate hardware kiosk.

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Retail counters, medical clinics, restaurants, and service desks across many industries often rely on physical ticket dispensers that require dedicated wiring, installation, and ongoing maintenance. For small and medium businesses, this cost and complexity can be a real barrier to upgrading the customer experience. GOxCALL addresses this by running entirely through the cloud, so a business only needs a screen and an internet connection to get started.

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With GOxCALL, customers can request a number through a mobile phone or an on site touch screen, and the queue status appears instantly on the connected display. Staff can monitor waiting numbers and adjust service pace from a simple online dashboard, with no technical training required.

GO CAYIN also offers a permanently free Poster plan, letting businesses use a screen for promotional content and announcements at no cost. Businesses that want the queue feature can add a GOxCALL subscription on top of their Poster plan, scaling the service to match demand without a large upfront hardware investment.

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"GO CAYIN was built to help small and medium businesses adopt digital services without a heavy technical burden," said a company spokesperson. "GOxCALL continues that mission by making queue management as simple as connecting a screen to the internet."

GOxCALL is now available to businesses across retail, food service, healthcare, and other customer facing industries in Taiwan and beyond. Interested businesses can visit https://www.gocayin.com to learn more about pricing and subscription options.

About CAYIN Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CAYIN Technology is a global provider of digital signage solutions, with products deployed in more than 100 countries. GO CAYIN is the company's cloud based digital signage platform, designed to help small and medium businesses launch screen based marketing and service tools with minimal setup.

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