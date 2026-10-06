Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group Extends Its Orchid Nirvana Legacy in Devanahalli With Summers @Orchid Nirvana

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group has added a new chapter to its Orchid Nirvana series with the launch of Summers @ Orchid Nirvana, a plotted residential development on NH44, Devanahalli. The project builds on a plotted-development track record in the same micro-market that includes Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex, giving the company a multi-phase presence in the Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar belt of Devanahalli.

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A Track Record in Devanahalli

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Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group’s earlier Orchid Nirvana phases have positioned Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar in Devanahalli as an established plotted-development address, built around the area's proximity to Kempegowda International Airport. Over successive phases, the Orchid Nirvana series has grown into one of the more recognizable plotted-development names in this specific corridor, giving the company an established footprint to build on with each new launch rather than entering the micro-market fresh.

What's New at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana

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The project is registered under RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, approved March 31, 2026, with plots available across 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m formats, along with larger odd-shaped sites ranging from roughly 102 to 372 sq m. Plots were launched on April 1, 2026 at Rs 7,000 per sq ft, and possession is scheduled for March 31, 2031. The registration spans Survey Nos. 89/1, 89/2, 90/3 and 90/4 of Avathi Village, and adjoining survey numbers in Abchikanahalli, Kasaba Hobli, Devanahalli.

Design Philosophy

The development has been planned around an extensive set of community and wellness amenities, including a swimming pool, multiple sports courts, an organic farm, forest trail, butterfly garden and dedicated recreational zones, positioning it as a lower-density alternative within Bengaluru's plotted-development market. The layout reflects a broader design approach across the Orchid Nirvana series, which has consistently emphasized open space and community amenities alongside the plots themselves, rather than treating the amenity offering as secondary to the land.

Financing

The project has received loan approvals from HDFC and ICICI, allowing eligible buyers to access home loan financing for their plot purchase.

Building on an Established Address

For a repeat developer in a specific micro-market, each successive phase carries a different weight than a standalone launch. Buyers considering Summers @ Orchid Nirvana are, in effect, evaluating a fifth entry in a corridor Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group has already built out across four prior phases, rather than a first attempt at establishing the address. That track record does not substitute for independent due diligence, but it does give buyers a longer history of the developer's execution in this exact location to reference.

Considerations for Buyers

Buyers should still independently verify RERA registration details, the current sanctioned layout, and pricing for the specific plot under consideration, since terms can vary across phases and change as inventory moves. Comparing Summers @ Orchid Nirvana's amenity offering and plot formats against the earlier Orchid Nirvana phases can also help buyers understand how the design approach has evolved across the series.

Explore floor plans, pricing and the brochure at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana's official page, or browse Goyal & Co's full portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana located?

It is located in Kurubarakunte, near Nandi Upachar, on NH44 in Devanahalli, North Bangalore, close to Kempegowda International Airport.

Is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana RERA registered?

Yes. RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, approved March 31, 2026.

What plot sizes are available?

Plots are available in 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m sizes, along with larger odd-shaped sites from approximately 102 to 372 sq m.

What is the launch price?

Plots were launched on April 1, 2026, at Rs 7,000 per sq ft, with possession scheduled for March 31, 2031.

Does Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group have other projects in Devanahalli?

Yes, the Orchid Nirvana series also includes Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex.

Can buyers get a home loan for this project?

Yes, the project has loan approvals from HDFC and ICICI.

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