GpCC: New Operating Framework Enables Global Capability Centers to Extend Their Mandate into Global Payroll

Neeyamo introduces the Global Payroll Capability Center (GpCC) framework, with its Neeyamo Payroll platform as the technology layer that lets a GCC run payroll for 160+ countries as a single enterprise function

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Capability Centers (GCCs) now have a defined operating framework for taking on global payroll, the function that has largely stayed outside their expanding mandate. Neeyamo, a technology-enabled provider of global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, today introduced the Global Payroll Capability Center (GpCC), a framework that lets a GCC own and run payroll across every country where the enterprise operates.

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A GpCC is a unit within a GCC that holds enterprise-wide ownership of payroll, combining global governance, a single payroll technology platform, and standardized processes with in-country execution and statutory compliance. It replaces the country-by-country structure through which most multinationals still run payroll with separate vendors, systems, and owners in each market with one accountable function, one platform, and one consolidated view of payroll data across the enterprise.

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This is being released as an open industry framework, according to Neeyamo, and can be adopted by any GCC. It was first outlined at N'gene, Neeyamo's GCC Conclave held in Hyderabad earlier this year.

India's 2,117 GCCs have expanded their mandates well beyond their original technology and back-office scope, with an increasing number now holding global ownership of finance, HR, analytics, and transformation functions, according to the NASSCOM–Zinnov India GCC Landscape Report 2026. Global payroll has been a notable exception. Because payroll is governed by local statute in every country, it has typically remained outside GCC consolidation programs even as adjacent finance and HR processes have moved in, with the constraint being less about talent than about technology: no single system could run payroll natively across the full country footprint.

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GpCC addresses that gap by defining what a GCC needs in place to take payroll on. The framework specifies four components:

Ownership and Governance: a single global payroll owner within the GCC, with a defined operating cadence, service levels, and escalation path across all markets Technology and Data: One payroll platform and data model, native to every operating country and integrated with the enterprise HCM and finance systems Standardized Process: A common end-to-end payroll process framework, with variation permitted only where local statute requires it In-country execution and Compliance: Local statutory capability in every operating market, connected to the global framework rather than operating independently. These four components together enable GCCs to operate one global process, one data model, and one set of controls, while country-specific calculation, filing, and compliance are handled in-house rather than through separate local vendors. Integrations with leading HCM systems and Neeyamo's own legal entities in 45 countries extend the framework to markets where the enterprise has no local presence.

"GCCs have already taken ownership of technology, data, and transformation. Payroll is the capability that hasn't made that journey yet; it still sits across dozens of countries, dozens of vendors, and dozens of spreadsheets," said Samuel Isaac, CMO & President, Neeyamo. "A GpCC gives the enterprise one owner, one standard, and one view of payroll, without pretending that payroll in Brazil works the way payroll in Japan does. The platform is what makes that possible; the GCC brings the ownership."

For GCC leaders, the model defines a new function that fits the capability-center profile: high volume, compliance-intensive, and data-rich. For global HR and finance leaders, it provides a structured route to consolidating a function that has historically resisted consolidation, without trading local compliance for global consistency.

Neeyamo's GpCC framework is available here.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a technology-enabled provider of Global Payroll and Employer of Record solutions for multinational and micro-multinational organisations, processing payroll natively across 160+ countries with legal entities in 45. Learn more at www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact

Irene Jones - irene.jones@neeyamo.com

Editor's note: Global Payroll Capability Center is styled GpCC — capital G, lowercase p, capital C, capital C.

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