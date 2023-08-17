GQG picks up 8.1% in Adani Power

PTI

New Delhi: US-based investment firm GQG Partners has invested $1.1 billion in Adani Power for an 8.1% stake, sources said on Wednesday. GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary market equity deal, they said, adding that promoter Adani family sold the stake for over Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion).

#Gautam Adani