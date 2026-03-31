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Home / Business / Grab to raise fuel "surcharge" to SGD 0.90 per trip amid global fuel volatility

Grab to raise fuel "surcharge" to SGD 0.90 per trip amid global fuel volatility

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ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Leading taxi and ride-hailing provider in Singapore 'Grab', is set to increase its temporary fuel surcharge for ride-hailing services from SGD 0.50 to SGD 0.90 per trip starting next month.

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According to Grab, the adjustment is scheduled to take effect from April 7 and will remain in place until May 31, 2026. The company attributed the move to recent volatility in global fuel prices, which has led to a rise in daily operating costs for its driver-partners.

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The Singapore-based platform, which provides on-demand services including ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments across eight countries, stated that the change is intended to support its workforce during this period of price fluctuation.

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As part of this adjustment, the company is also rebranding the existing "Driver Fee", originally introduced during previous periods of high fuel costs, to "Fuel Surcharge."

The company stated the renaming was done "to provide greater clarity on how your fares support our drivers." The surcharge is not permanent and is subject to further evaluation. The company said that it is "closely monitoring the situation and will review this again closer to date to ensure it remains appropriate for prevailing market conditions."

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"100% of this surcharge goes directly to your driver as a direct pass-through to help offset temporary global fuel price increases; Grab does not take a commission from this amount. You will see this reflected as a single 'Fuel Surcharge' line item in your passenger fare breakdown," Grab stated.

The company expressed its ongoing commitment to its partners, stating that "we remain committed to providing our driver-partners with the help they need."

Grab Holdings Limited's stock price stood at 3.53 USD, marking a decrease of 0.04 or 1.12 per cent, as of the market close on Monday, March 30, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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