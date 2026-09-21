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Home / Business / GRABORA Unveils First Menswear Collection with Emphasis on Quality and Quiet Luxury

GRABORA Unveils First Menswear Collection with Emphasis on Quality and Quiet Luxury

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PTI
Updated At : 03:34 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, September 21, 2026: GRABORA, a new Indian premium menswear brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Rishaab Chauhaan, has entered the fashion and lifestyle market with a collection focused on refined design, quality fabrics and understated contemporary style.

The brand, which officially launches on September 21, has been positioned as a modern menswear house built around the fundamentals of clothing, including fabric, fit, proportion, construction and detailing.

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GRABORA's approach emphasises versatile wardrobe pieces over prominent branding and rapidly changing trends. The brand aims to create garments that can be worn across occasions and remain relevant beyond individual fashion seasons.

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The label's design philosophy is centred on what it describes as "quiet luxury", with clean silhouettes, considered fits and subtle detailing forming the core of its visual identity.

Rather than following a particular trend or prescribing a specific style, GRABORA seeks to offer pieces that can become part of an individual's everyday wardrobe and personal expression.

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The brand's inaugural collection includes T-shirts, knitwear, polos, denim, suede outerwear and structured Scuba separates. According to GRABORA, the collection has been developed with attention to fabric selection, garment construction, fit, proportion and finishing.

The emphasis, the brand said, extends beyond appearance to how garments feel, fit and function in everyday use.

*GRABORA HOUSE*, the physical expression of the brand, is another key element of the launch. Designed around the label's understated aesthetic, the space reflects GRABORA's approach to contemporary design, materials and menswear.

The brand's launch campaign also follows the same creative narrative, tracing the journey of an idea from childhood imagination to its realisation, culminating in the unveiling of GRABORA HOUSE.

For Chauhaan, the launch marks an expansion of his professional interests from entertainment into fashion and entrepreneurship.

His creative experience in the entertainment industry has contributed to the brand's creative direction, while his entrepreneurial background and association with the Greenway Modern School chains have influenced his approach to developing GRABORA as a business.

The actor-entrepreneur aims to build GRABORA as an independent Indian menswear house with a distinct design language and product philosophy.

"GRABORA has been built around the belief that premium menswear does not need to be loud. The focus is on the fundamentals of clothing — fabric, fit, proportion and detail — and on creating pieces that can become part of a person's wardrobe over time," the brand said.

The launch comes as Indian menswear continues to see growing interest in contemporary silhouettes, premium materials and versatile wardrobe staples.

GRABORA said it intends to focus on creating clothing that is not dependent on short-lived fashion cycles, while maintaining a contemporary Indian identity.

With its first collection, the brand is entering the premium menswear segment with an emphasis on understated design, everyday versatility and quality-driven construction.

GRABORA's inaugural collection is being introduced to consumers from September 21, 2026.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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