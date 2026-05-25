Grace International Honours School Vice Principal for Board Results, Hosts Student Workshop

PNN

Advertisement

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25: Grace International, an Australian firm specializing in counselling and assistance for higher education, facilitated Mrs. Deeksha Silas, Vice Principal of Mother Teresa Mission Higher Secondary School, for the outstanding performance of students in the ISC Board Examinations this year, including the remarkable achievement of a student securing All India Rank 2 (A.I.R. 2).

Advertisement

As part of its commitment towards student development, Grace International also organized an engaging workshop for students focusing on real-life skills and helping bridge the gap between school and college life.

Advertisement

The workshop was conducted by Nitya Chawla, who interacted with students on key topics including communication skills, confidence building, personality development, and preparing for future academic and professional environments.

Advertisement

The initiative was appreciated by students and teachers alike, reflecting Grace International's dedication towards holistic education, career guidance, and empowering young minds beyond academics.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)