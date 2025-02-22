Grace International Wins Awards, Helping 25,000 Indian Students Achieve Global Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 22: Grace International, a prominent educational consultant based in New Delhi, is making significant strides on the global stage, having earned recognition for its exceptional services in IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE coaching. The company, which has been instrumental in helping students migrate abroad for higher education, was recently honored with the 2024 Gold Award by Grace International Sydney and the 2024 Best Performing Partner for Research Course Award by the Canterbury Institute of Management, further solidifying its position as a leader in the study abroad industry.

Since its founding in 2006, Grace International has grown into one of India's most trusted consultants, facilitating thousands of students in their pursuit of world-class education across leading universities in countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. With foreign offices in Australia, Nepal, India, and Kenya, and strong ties with top educational institutions worldwide, the consultancy is at the forefront of global educational migration.

Advertisement

With an impressive track record of helping over 25,000 students achieve their educational aspirations abroad, Grace International has become a vital resource for those seeking seamless assistance in application processes, visa support, scholarship guidance, and test preparation. As the global competition for academic excellence intensifies, Grace International's comprehensive approach to guiding students through each stage of the study-abroad journey, from documentation to interviews, has garnered increasing demand.

Advertisement

The company's recent partnership with Kyungdong University Global (KDU Global) in South Korea further expands its footprint, providing Indian students with new opportunities to study in a dynamic academic environment. This collaboration also reflects Grace International's commitment to creating accessible pathways for students to pursue higher education in diverse global destinations.

In an era where financial challenges can often prevent bright students from pursuing their dreams abroad, Grace International is also taking proactive steps to address this issue by offering expert assistance in securing scholarships. With a dedicated focus on exploring scholarship opportunities, the consultancy is helping students navigate the often-complex process of applying for financial aid, ensuring that deserving candidates are not hindered by financial constraints.

As the consultancy continues to grow and evolve, its blend of personalized support, expert guidance, and strategic partnerships continues to make Grace International the go-to choice for students looking to embark on their educational journey abroad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)