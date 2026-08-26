Gradiant Expands Global Engineering Center in Coimbatore to Strengthen International Project Execution

Expansion more than doubles engineering workforce,strengthening India's role in Gradiant's global operations COIMBATORE, India, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradiant, the Water Layer of the AI Economy, today announced the expansion of its Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Coimbatore, growing its engineering and project execution capabilities in India as it scales its global business across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and other mission-critical industries.

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The expansion will increase the GEC's engineering workforce from approximately 100 to more than 200 professionals. The expanded center will bring together multidisciplinary capabilities spanning process, detailed design, and project engineering, enabling the team to take greater ownership of engineering and design for Gradiant's global projects.

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"Coimbatore combines strong engineering talent with a deep industrial heritage, making it an important location for Gradiant as we scale our global engineering capabilities. This expansion strengthens our multidisciplinary organization and enables greater ownership of complex projects for customers across markets," said Govind Alagappan, COO, Gradiant.

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The investment will create opportunities across engineering disciplines, with professionals gaining exposure to international projects, advanced water and wastewater technologies, global engineering standards and multidisciplinary project execution. Experienced engineers will also help develop the next generation of talent, creating pathways into technical leadership, project management and global project-facing roles.

Coimbatore's strong engineering talent pool and established industrial and manufacturing ecosystem make it a strategic location for Gradiant's continued investment. The center will support Gradiant's growing global project portfolio as demand for advanced water and wastewater solutions rises across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.

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As global investment in AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and data centers accelerates, reliable water treatment and wastewater recycling are becoming increasingly critical to supporting these water-intensive industries.

"India is becoming increasingly important to Gradiant's global growth strategy. Our investment in Coimbatore allows us to combine India's engineering talent with our global project pipeline, strengthening our ability to support customers in India and around the world," said Hari Prasad, Managing Director of India, Gradiant.

Gradiant has a growing track record in India, delivering advanced water reuse and wastewater treatment solutions for industries including renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. Its India portfolio includes a 10,000 m³/day wastewater recycling project for a solar PV manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating its ability to support large-scale, water-intensive industrial operations. The company has also delivered a fully integrated ultrapure water (UPW), wastewater treatment & recycling, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) facility for a leading U.S. semiconductor manufacturer at its Gujarat site, further demonstrating its capabilities in India's rapidly expanding semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

Over the next three years, Gradiant plans to further build out its engineering capabilities in India, with its Chennai and Coimbatore operations forming a strategic global engineering hub supporting international projects.

The Coimbatore expansion reinforces Gradiant's long-term commitment to India as both a growing market and a strategic engineering base for its global operations, while creating opportunities for Indian engineering professionals to contribute to complex projects and advanced water infrastructure worldwide.

About Gradiant Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant.com.

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