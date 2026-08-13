Gradiente Asian Fashion Tour India - Mumbai Curtain Raiser Marks the 25th Season with Fashion, Glamour and New Talent

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: The 25th season of the Gradiente Asian Fashion Tour India - Mumbai Curtain Raiser, organized by Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. under the guidance of Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, was held at the five-star Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, bringing together leading names from the fashion, entertainment and creative industries.

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The grand fashion evening celebrated designers, models, brands and emerging talent through a diverse showcase of Indian, Asian, ethnic and contemporary fashion. The event brought together several celebrities, designers, industry personalities and page-three faces, creating an evening of fashion, glamour and entertainment.

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The curtain raiser featured fashion institutions, designers and labels presenting their latest creations. NIF Global Andheri, in association with Label Urja N Sonal Designer, opened the fashion showcases, with Bollywood actress Harshita Panwar walking as the showstopper in a designer creation by Urja.

Designer Mukesh Duubey presented a collection highlighting Indian ethnic influences for both men and women. Maxx Talreja, a designer from Milan, showcased Western-inspired creative outfits under the Sun Studio label.

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Mumbai-based premium ethnic fashion brand Riyaasat presented a distinctive collection blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary styling. The showcase featured actress and supermodel Navpreet Kaur and actor-model Imran Khan as showstoppers, in the presence of celebrity designer and stylist Kapil Banthia.

The finale featured celebrity designer Imran and the brand BESPOKE By Himali Raj. Models walked the ramp in premium outfits, with Pollywood and Bollywood actress Charoo Kapoor taking the spotlight as the showstopper in a striking creation by the designer.

Adding a special cultural touch to the evening, former Miss India Pia Roy opened the curtain raiser in an elegant Maharashtrian Nauvari saree look. Her traditional presentation received appreciation from the audience and set the tone for the evening's fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary fashion.

The event also witnessed the launch of Florencia Paris perfume, presented by Mr. Manav Sarin, who conducted a live demonstration on stage.

Industry Personalities Grace the Occasion

The event also featured the presence of Sudha Singh, a local political leader and Mumbai corporator, who was honoured by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur. On the occasion, Singh congratulated the Asian Fashion Tour team and appreciated the efforts of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. CMD Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, while also acknowledging Mr. Nikhil Bhatnagar, Founder, Asian Fashion Tour India, for his contribution to the initiative.

Another chief guest, Mr. Shailendra Singh Thakur, described as UP Vibhag Pramukh Shiv Sena, Borivali Vidhan Sabha, also attended the event. He applauded the Mumbai edition of the Gradiente Asian Fashion Tour and highlighted its role in providing opportunities to emerging talent from different states through fashion tours and industry exposure.

The event was Powered by I AM PEACEKEEPER MOVEMENT and Co-Powered by Studio 6 Jewels by Parull Khanna and NIF Global Andheri. The event was held in association with Bright Outdoor Media & Fortune Hospitality and Infra LLP and received co-support from Gradiente Music, Gradiente Entertainment and Atma Vaani Channel by Shubbh Malhotra.

Several page-three personalities, including Rupika Grover, Anjulika Bhagchandani, Shubbh Malhotra, Shraddha Ji and Kiran Golani, among others, were also present at the event.

A Lead-Up to Miss She India 2027

Speaking about the event, Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur said, "This programme was essentially organized as a lead-up to the 'Miss She India' contest, which will be held in Hyderabad in February 2027. All the fashion designers and models performed exceptionally well during the curtain-raiser show. We honoured them because they truly deserve it."

He further shared the company's plans across entertainment and digital content, stating, "Our OTT platform and music label are delivering excellent content. We plan to create 100 vertical series. One of our films, Abhaya, is complete and set for release soon, while scripts for three other films have been finalized. We also have plans for several other major projects."

He added that several music albums are scheduled to be released under the Gradiente Music label, alongside a variety of upcoming vertical shows.

Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur's family members, including his wife, daughter and son-in-law, were also present at the event and expressed their enthusiasm for the company's future growth and creative initiatives.

Creating Opportunities for Emerging Talent

Over the years, the Gradiente Asian Fashion Tour has aimed to provide a platform for brands, fashion labels, designers and models to showcase their creativity before audiences and industry stakeholders. Through its fashion tours and associated initiatives, the platform seeks to provide emerging talent with opportunities for runway training, media exposure and industry networking.

The Mumbai Curtain Raiser of the 25th season continued this journey by bringing together established and emerging names from fashion and entertainment, while showcasing a blend of traditional Asian aesthetics and contemporary design.

With the upcoming Miss She India 2027 contest and several entertainment and music projects in the pipeline, Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. said it plans to continue expanding its presence across fashion, entertainment, music and digital content.

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