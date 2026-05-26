Grand Bhajan Jamming at Siddhashram London Celebrates Sanatan Unity and Spiritual Harmony

London, by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji - May 25, 2026: The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK organised a large spiritual and cultural gathering titled “Bhajan Jamming” at its Harrow centre in London on the occasion of Purushottam Maas and Ganga Dussehra. The event, held as part of Siddhashram’s Silver Jubilee celebrations marking 25 years in the United Kingdom, brought together saints, spiritual leaders, devotees, and members of the Indian diaspora from across the country.

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Revered saints and spiritual figures present at the gathering included Hazur Maharaj Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, Swami Bhupender Giri Maharaj from Rishikesh, Swami Ram Ji from Punjab, Swami Abhiramacharya Ji from Prayagraj, Sri Chandrakala Sakhi Ji from Nepal, Shrimad Paramhans Yogi Ji, Pandit Shivpuri Ji from Southall, and HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

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The programme featured devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, and Lord Rama, along with recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and collective chanting sessions attended by devotees.

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The special Bhajan Jamming presentation was led by Shrimad Paramhans Yogi Ji, vocalist Disha Patel, and a musical team from India. Organisers said the initiative aimed to strengthen spiritual awareness, preserve Sanatan traditions, and promote cultural continuity among younger generations living abroad.

One of the central moments of the evening was the chanting of “Om Namah Shivay” and “Bam Bam Bam Mahadev,” led by Hazur Maharaj Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, during which Swami Bhupender Giri Maharaj held a sacred Trishul as devotees participated in collective prayer and chanting.

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Addressing the gathering, HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji highlighted the importance of remaining connected to Sanatan roots while promoting unity and harmony among communities.

Guruji also announced upcoming Siddhashram initiatives, including the 19th Navaratri Celebration at Harrow Leisure Centre, a Sant Manthan gathering in August, and International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21 at Regent’s Park in London.

According to organisers, 1,500 Rudraksh malas will be brought from Nepal for the Yoga Day event, during which devotees will collectively chant Shiv mantras for peace and wellbeing.

The saints present at the gathering praised Siddhashram’s efforts toward promoting spirituality, service, and interfaith harmony in the UK.

Distinguished guests attending the programme included International Siddhashram Shakti Centre Patron and former Mayor Cllr Pankit Shah, Councillor Vaishali Shah, Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, trustees, and community leaders.

The event concluded with collective prayers and blessings for global peace, harmony, and universal wellbeing.

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