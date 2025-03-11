DT
Grand Ceremony Honors Surishwarji Maharaj's 150th Birth Anniversary: Amit Shah and Pavan Sindhi Pay Tribute

Grand Ceremony Honors Surishwarji Maharaj's 150th Birth Anniversary: Amit Shah and Pavan Sindhi Pay Tribute

ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: A grand ceremony was held in Ahmedabad to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Pujya Shrimad Buddhisagar Surishwarji Maharaj. Renowned social worker Pavan Sindhi attended the event, which was also graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. To commemorate the occasion, a Rs150 commemorative coin was released in Ahmedabad. This coin will serve as a memento to remember Pujya Maharajji's life and teachings.

The presence of Pavan Sindhi and Amit Shah at the ceremony was particularly noteworthy, as they paid tribute to Pujya Maharajji and recalled his teachings. The ceremony remembered Pujya Maharajji's life and teachings, which continue to inspire us today and encourage positive change in society.

The event was organized by the Buddhivani Foundation, which aims to promote the teachings and legacy of Pujya Shrimad Buddhisagar Surishwarji Maharaj. The foundation has been working tirelessly to spread the message of non-violence, truth, and compassion, which were the core principles of Pujya Maharajji's teachings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

