Grand Jersey & Trophy Launch – Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL)

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], October 17: The Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) celebrated a spectacular launch event at Novotel, Mumbai, unveiling its eight franchise teams — Mumbai Mavericks, Delhi Leaders, Tamil Nadu Thunders, Punjab Falcons, U.P. Dhurandhars, Rajasthan Frontiers, Haryana Lions, and Gujarat Royals.

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The evening marked the official jersey and trophy reveal, symbolizing the league’s spirit of cricket, sportsmanship, and entertainment.

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Star-Studded Presence

The event was graced by ex-cricketer Chetan Sharma, wrestler Sangram Singh, and a host of Bollywood and entertainment personalities including Payal Rohatgi, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Alankrita Sahai, Steffy Patel, Prab Grewal, Kashika Kapoor, Sana Sultan, and Diljott. Their presence added glamour and excitement, bridging the worlds of cinema and sport.

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Entertainment Highlights

Guests were treated to dynamic performances by the LSD girl band and an electrifying set by DJ Riena Barrot, creating a vibrant atmosphere that matched the energy of the league.

Voices from the Stars

Payal Rohatgi: “STCL is more than cricket; it’s about unity and pride. I’m thrilled to support all team and see this league inspire fans across India.”

Ashnoor Kaur: “The jerseys look fantastic, and the trophy is a true symbol of victory. I can already feel the excitement building for the season.”

Neelam Giri: “Sports and entertainment together create magic. I’m proud to be part of this journey with STCL.”

Alankrita Sahai: “Every team has its own spirit, and I can’t wait to cheer for mine. This league will be unforgettable.”

Atmosphere & Team Spirit

Team owners and celebrity faces proudly unveiled jerseys, while the trophy reveal drew applause from all corners. The Mumbai crowd gave extra love to the Mumbai Mavericks, though every team received enthusiastic support.

Overall: The STCL launch was a grand celebration of cricket and culture, setting the stage for an exciting debut season where sportsmanship, entertainment, and national pride come together.

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