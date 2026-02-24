Grand Launch of Lucky You Book at Bharat Mandapam: Jetking Reinforces Commitment to Youth Empowerment

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 24: Bharat Mandapam witnessed an inspiring and momentous occasion as Jetking Infotrain Ltd. hosted the grand launch of Lucky You, a self-reflective and motivational book authored by Shri Suresh G. Bharwani, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Jetking. The event marked a significant milestone in Jetking's continued mission to empower India's youth through knowledge, values, and industry-relevant education.

Advertisement

The prestigious ceremony brought together eminent personalities from education, corporate leadership, diplomacy, and the technology ecosystem, alongside hundreds of students and alumni from Jetking centres across India. The gathering reflected Jetking's strong industry connect and its longstanding role in shaping skilled professionals for the IT sector.

Advertisement

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. Harsh Bharwani, Mr. Siddharth Bharwani, and Mr. Avinash Bharwani, who joined Shri Suresh G. Bharwani (Founder & Chairman Emiretus) in celebrating a vision deeply rooted in learning, character building, and national development. Through Lucky You, Jetking extends its philosophy beyond technical training, offering young readers practical life lessons drawn from entrepreneurship, personal challenges, and decades of experience in skill development.

Distinguished guests who graced the occasion included Shakeela Kassam, Counsellor at the High Commission of Kenya; Vivek Agarwal, Founder of Liqvid; Yogesh Sood, Founder of BYLD; Shikha Mehra from the blockchain and Bitcoin ecosystem; Sekharendu Gupta of Vedanta Cultural Foundation; Govind Sharma, Founder of SkillUp Online; and Prof. Himanshu Arora from the University of Delhi. Their presence underscored the relevance of Jetking's initiatives across industries and geographies.

Advertisement

Addressing the audience, Shri Suresh G. Bharwani emphasized that Lucky You is not merely a book but a movement aligned with Jetking's larger purpose -- to guide youth toward clarity, discipline, and self-belief. He highlighted that success is often attributed to luck, whereas it is in fact the outcome of the right mindset, continuous learning, resilience, and decisive action. Through relatable narratives and reflective exercises, the book encourages young readers to identify opportunities within challenges and take ownership of their growth journey.

A defining moment of the event was the reaffirmation of Jetking's mission, "Vidya Danam Param Danam" -- knowledge is the highest form of giving. Through this initiative, Jetking aims to expand access to education, life skills, and value-based learning, particularly for students from underserved communities. The mission reinforces Jetking's belief that skill development combined with character formation creates confident, self-reliant, and employable youth.

The scale of participation highlighted Jetking's widespread impact. More than 800 students, over 80 leading recruiters, and numerous academic and franchise partners attended the event, making it a powerful convergence of education, employability, and aspiration. The presence of recruiters further strengthened Jetking's focus on bridging the gap between learning and industry requirements.

The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm among students and partners, reaffirming Jetking's enduring commitment to nation-building through skill development and thought leadership. With Lucky You, Jetking once again extends an invitation to India's youth -- to reflect deeply, learn continuously, and create their own path to meaningful success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)