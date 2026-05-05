Grand Launch of Maharashtra Tennis Cricket Champions League (MTCCL) in the Presence of Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Maharashtra Tennis Cricket Champions League (MTCCL) was launched in spectacular fashion at the MCA Club, BKC, Mumbai. The grand inauguration was graced by cricketing icon and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, along with esteemed dignitaries including Karsan Ghavri, Umesh Kulkarni, and Amol Muzumdar.

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The league is organised by the Eknath Solkar Foundation and Rose Merc Limited, marking Maharashtra's first-ever premier tennis cricket league. The inaugural edition will feature 8 franchise teams, with captains already finalized and the remaining players to be selected through an upcoming player auction.

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The event also paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary Eknath Solkar, while former Indian cricketers were felicitated for their contribution to the sport.

Adding vibrancy and entertainment to the event were popular personalities from the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, including Gaurav More, Prithvik Pratap, and Vanita Kharat.

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The league, affiliated with the ITCSF, is spearheaded by founders Brijesh Solkar and Bhupendra Sinha, with co-founders Bharat Lohar and Pravin Ghevari.

Senior leadership from Rose Merc Limited, including Chairman Uday Tardalkar, Executive Director Purvesh Shelatkar, Independent Director Avinash Sonawane, Executive Director Eshwari Shelatkar, and Media Head Harshee Haria, Advisor Vikas Phadnis, Creative Head Bijal Gandhi, Manager Digital Content & Marketing Jasmine Shaikh, were present at the event. The event was seamlessly managed by Ultimate Event Makers under the leadership of Pallavi Nair.

MTCCL is a premium state-level tennis ball cricket league built on a franchise model with a professional player auction system. The inaugural 2026 season aims to provide a powerful platform for emerging cricket talent across Maharashtra, with a special focus on promoting Under-23 players and nurturing the next generation of stars.

Speaking at the launch, Brijesh Solkar said:

"MTCCL is not just a league--it is a movement to identify and elevate grassroots talent across Maharashtra. Our strong focus on Under-23 players ensures that young cricketers get the exposure, structure, and opportunity they deserve to shine on a bigger stage."

Uday Tardalkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited, added:

"We are proud to support a platform that blends passion, professionalism, and purpose. MTCCL will redefine tennis cricket in the state while building a sustainable pathway for young athletes to grow, compete, and succeed."

Registrations for players have already begun on the Crickbro app. During the event, the official team logos, prize pool, and league jersey were unveiled. Captains, mentors, and the chief selection panel were also announced.

The matches of MTCCL will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Waves, promising high-quality action and wide reach.

With energy, vision, and a strong developmental focus, MTCCL is set to become a landmark tournament in Maharashtra's cricketing ecosystem--where raw talent meets opportunity, and future stars are born.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified BSE-listed company engaged in sports management, event organisation, investments, and related activities. The company actively supports cricket academies, player sponsorships, and large-scale sporting events with the objective of nurturing talent and building sustainable sports infrastructure in India.

Media Contact:

Ms Vaishali Parkar Kumar

Managing Director, Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

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