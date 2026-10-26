Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao Marks 20 Years as Millennium Hotels and Resorts Celebrates Two Decades in Mainland China

PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], October 26: Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, marking a milestone that extends beyond the hotel itself: 20 years since Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) began its journey in mainland China.

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Opened in 2006 as Millennium Hotel Hongqiao Shanghai, the property was MHR's first hotel in mainland China, establishing the Group's presence in one of Asia's leading international cities and laying the foundation for its development in the market.

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Over the past two decades, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao has grown alongside Shanghai, welcoming international and domestic travellers, global corporations, airline partners, diplomatic communities and generations of guests.

Its 20th anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate not only the hotel's history, but also the people, partnerships and relationships that have shaped MHR's journey in China.

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From Shanghai: 20 Years of MHR in China

MHR's mainland China story began in Shanghai in 2006 with the opening of Millennium Hotel Hongqiao Shanghai.

Four years later, the Group strengthened its commitment to the market by increasing its stake in Grand Millennium Beijing to 70% in 2010.

MHR's presence in China has also received industry recognition. In 2021, Millennium Hotels and Resorts was named Best International Hotel Management Group of China at the AHF Asia Hotel and Travel Forum Annual Meeting and 16th China Hotel Starlight Awards, building on earlier recognition from the China Hotel Starlight Awards.

Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said:

"Twenty years ago, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao marked the beginning of our journey in mainland China. Our investment reflected our confidence in Shanghai's potential as a leading international business and hospitality destination. Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the city's remarkable transformation and are proud to have been part of its growth. China remains an important market for our Group, and we continue to believe in its long-term potential. As we look ahead, our commitment remains firmly rooted in quality, strong partnerships and creating lasting value for our guests and stakeholders."

Two Decades of International Connections

Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao's 20-year story has been shaped by enduring relationships with international businesses and travel partners.

Singapore Airlines cabin crew have stayed at the hotel since 2008, while the hotel's relationship with Lufthansa crew dates from 2019. Its history also includes a long association with Formula 1-related teams and personnel during Shanghai's major race periods.

These relationships reflect the hotel's position as a longstanding international hospitality address in Shanghai and the trust it has built with partners over many years.

The hotel has also provided a setting for international cultural and diplomatic occasions, including Netherlands Queen's Day celebrations, Swiss and Singapore National Day celebrations, and international food and cultural events involving diplomatic and government representatives.

Most recently, in 2026, the hotel hosted a Latin American BBQ Food Festival, with the Consul General of Chile attending the opening ceremony, continuing a tradition of bringing international communities and cultures together through hospitality and cuisine.

A Shanghai Stage for Memorable Moments

Across its two decades, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao has hosted numerous corporate, lifestyle and cultural occasions.

Its history includes events attended by prominent personalities from China's entertainment and cultural sectors, including singer Jane Zhang and artist Jay Chou, reflecting the hotel's role over the years as a venue for major brand and lifestyle events in Shanghai.

Behind these high-profile occasions is a deeper story of relationships built over time.

The hotel's 20-year journey has been shaped by its employees, guests, clients and partners, including colleagues and organisations whose relationships with the property span many years.

Mr Gao Xiang, Managing Director & Owner's Representative, China, said:

"For 20 years, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao has grown alongside Shanghai. The hotel we celebrate today has been shaped by the dedication of our colleagues, the confidence of our business partners and the loyalty of generations of guests. Many of these relationships have developed over years, and that sense of trust and connection gives this anniversary its real meaning. We are proud of the history we have built together and equally excited about the next chapter."

A Commitment Beyond Hospitality

The hotel's relationship with Shanghai also extends beyond its guests and business partners.

Since 2008, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao has maintained a long-standing relationship with Shanghai-based volunteer charity group Beacon of Love (乐贤荟), jointly organising the Charity Carnival in support of the organisation's work helping children from underprivileged families across China who require heart surgery for congenital heart disease.

The partnership reflects the hotel's belief that its role within a destination extends beyond serving travellers to contributing to the community in which it operates.

Celebrating 20 Years Together

To commemorate the milestone, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao is bringing its history to life through a programme celebrating the people, partnerships and memories behind the hotel.

Long-serving colleagues who have been part of the hotel's journey will be recognised for their contribution, while clients and partners will come together for an anniversary celebration reflecting on memorable moments from the past two decades.

Throughout October, guests will also be invited to participate through a series of anniversary experiences and offers.

The first 20 guests checking in each day will receive a complimentary room upgrade, together with a commemorative welcome experience, while limited-edition culinary offerings will revisit signature flavours from the hotel's history.

The milestone will also be supported by "20 Years of Millennium in China" storytelling, bringing together moments from the hotel's history and MHR's journey in the market, alongside anniversary-period MyMillennium initiatives across stays, dining and meetings.

Looking Ahead to the Next 20 Years

While the anniversary celebrates the past, it also marks the beginning of Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao's next chapter.

As traveller expectations continue to evolve, the hotel will build on the international connections, partnerships and sense of community that have defined its first two decades, while continuing to develop experiences relevant to today's business and leisure travellers.

For MHR, the milestone connects where its mainland China journey began with where it goes next.

Twenty years after opening its doors in Shanghai, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao continues its journey with the same international outlook that has shaped its history, while looking ahead to the next generation of hospitality in China.

Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao

Located in the heart of Shanghai's Hongqiao business district, Grand Millennium Shanghai HongQiao offers convenient access to Metro Lines 10 and 15, both approximately a five-minute walk away, and Hongqiao Transportation Hub, approximately a 15-minute drive away. The hotel features an 18,000-square-metre private garden with 60% greenery coverage, providing a tranquil retreat amid the city, complemented by solar power facilities that reflect its commitment to sustainability.

Guest rooms start from 40 square metres. Dining venues include O'Cafe All Day Dining Restaurant, Spectrum Chinese Restaurant and Chatz Lobby Lounge. The hotel also offers over 2,000 square metres of meeting and event space, including the 840-square-metre pillarless Garden Pavilion ballroom. Part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' Grand Millennium brand, the hotel combines international hospitality standards with local cultural character to deliver exceptional accommodation, dining and event experiences.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate, offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers seeking hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

MyMillennium

Explore the world and be rewarded with MyMillennium, the global loyalty programme from Millennium Hotels and Resorts. MyMillennium allows members to earn and redeem points at over 145 participating hotels across Asia-Pacific, the UK, USA, and the Middle East.

Members can earn MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for rewards such as complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more.

The programme consists of three membership tiers - Classic, Silver, and Prestige - each offering exclusive perks as members progress. In addition, MyMillennium BIZ offers corporate bookers tailored rewards on their business travels and events, making MyMillennium a versatile and rewarding loyalty programme for both leisure and business travellers.

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