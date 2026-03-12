DT
Grand Opening Ceremony of Sanatan Premier League to Be Held on March 12 at 7:30 PM at Indore Stadium

Grand Opening Ceremony of Sanatan Premier League to Be Held on March 12 at 7:30 PM at Indore Stadium

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12: Renowned preacher of Sanatan Dharma, Pujya Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, visited the sacred Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple today to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal. During his visit, he offered special prayers for the success of the upcoming Sanatan Premier League (SPL) and for the bright future of all the players participating in it.

While praying at the feet of Lord Mahakal, Maharaj Ji said that the Sanatan Premier League is not just a cricket tournament, but also an important initiative to connect youth with discipline, values, team spirit, and Sanatan traditions through sports. He prayed that this unique initiative spreads positive energy in society and guides all participating players toward success and the right path.

It is worth noting that the Sanatan Premier League will be organized from March 12 to March 15, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indore.

A grand opening ceremony will take place on March 12 at 7:30 PM at the stadium, where several revered saints and spiritual leaders of the Sanatan tradition will be present. The event will be graced by Pujya Shri Chinmayanand Bapu Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Praveen Mishra Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, Param Pujya Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Shri Ram Dineshacharya Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, and Pujya Shri Arpit Das Ji Maharaj. In their presence, the event will witness a unique blend of sports and Sanatan culture.

From March 13, exciting matches will be played between teams featuring talented players from across the country. The entire tournament will be broadcast live on the Bharat Darshan OTT platform and Sony Ten channel, allowing viewers across India to enjoy the matches.

The grand finale on March 15 will feature the special presence of Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj. Other saints and spiritual leaders associated with the Sanatan tradition will also attend this historic occasion and encourage the players.

The objective of the Sanatan Premier League is not only to organize a sports competition but also to connect youth with discipline, teamwork, culture, and a sense of national pride through sports. This initiative aims to provide a major platform for talented players and guide them toward a bright future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

