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New Delhi [India] / Dubai [UAE], July 4:In a major boost to Kabaddi's global footprint, the official trophy for the International Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) 2026 will be unveiled at a grand launch ceremony in Dubai. Led by prominent Dubai-based businessman Mr. Shuza Mehandi, the mega trophy launch event is set to be a star-studded affair, inviting top corporate leaders, brands, and businesses from Europe, Dubai, and India.

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The Mega League in Netherlands (August 12-16):

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Recognized as Europe's largest professional Kabaddi league, IPKL 2026 is scheduled to be held from August 12 to August 16, 2026, at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands. The league is being organized under the leadership of the Netherlands Kabaddi Federation, guided by its President, Mr. Dalbir Singh Sindhu. The vision for this international league has been shaped by Mr. Sohan Tusir, Founder of Just Sports Arena Federation, bringing over a decade of expertise and 13 successful seasons of managing Kabaddi leagues in India.

Teams Formed and Preparations Underway:

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The tournament will feature a total of 6 men's teams and 4 women's teams competing in over 27 high-octane matches. The player selection trials across multiple countries have concluded, and the final squads are locked in. To fine-tune the athletes' fitness and skills, a special 10-day intensive training camp will commence in the last week of July. The crucial responsibilities of player evaluation and team building are spearheaded by Head Coach Hoshar Singh, while overall league operations and strategic management are being guided by League Advisor Mrs. Sonali Nikam.

This international movement has received overwhelming support from the global Kabaddi community, notably from Mr. Ashok Das. Adding to the excitement, celebrated Pro Kabaddi star Mohit Chhillar is associated with the league as a special guest, serving as a prime inspiration for young athletes. With the grand trophy launch in Dubai and the main action hitting the mats in the Netherlands, IPKL 2026 is poised to successfully merge sport, culture, and global business on a unified platform.

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