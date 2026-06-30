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Home / Business / Gravitee and Lexington Soft Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance API Management and AI Governance Across North America and India

Gravitee and Lexington Soft Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance API Management and AI Governance Across North America and India

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ANI
Updated At : 12:08 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Denver (Boston) [US] / Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30: Gravitee, a leading AI Agent Management company whose recently launched Gamma platform helps organizations manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and events, today announced a strategic partnership with Lexington Soft, a technology solutions provider specializing in DevOps, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and Embedded Software Engineering Solutions.

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The partnership will help organizations across North America and India modernize API infrastructures, govern AI-powered applications, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives using Gravitee's unified platform for API, event, and AI traffic management.

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As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud-native architectures, event-driven systems, and AI-enabled services, they face growing challenges related to governance, security, visibility, and operational complexity. Through this partnership, Lexington Soft will provide consulting, implementation, enablement, and customer success services to help organizations accelerate adoption and maximize the value of Gravitee's platform.

"Organizations are no longer just managing APIs; they are preparing for a world where AI agents interact with APIs, events and enterprise systems on their behalf," said Eleanor Thompson, Director of Partnerships at Gravitee. "Lexington Soft's strong enterprise relationships, technical expertise, and regional presence make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding our market reach and helping enterprises build the governance foundation required for the agentic era."

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"We are excited to partner with Gravitee at a time when APIs have become strategic business assets and AI is reshaping enterprise architectures," said Dinesh Dulipsingh, Managing Director of Lexington Soft. "Gravitee's platform helps organizations simplify API management, strengthen governance, and prepare for the next generation of AI-enabled applications. We look forward to helping customers across North America and India accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

The partnership combines Gravitee's innovative API and AI governance platform with Lexington Soft's 15 years of experience helping organizations adopt leading software technologies across DevOps, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, software quality, and digital engineering disciplines.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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