GRB Dairy Foods Welcomes GST Reform

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6: GRB Dairy Foods, one of India's most trusted names in dairy and traditional food products, has welcomed the Government of India's announcement on the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. The company views this reform as a pivotal move to strengthen the operational efficiency of industries, while making products more affordable and accessible to consumers nationwide.

Under the revised GST framework, tax rates on key categories have been reduced -- ghee from 12% to 5%, instant mixes from 18% to 5%, and snacks from 12% to 5% -- creating direct benefits for end consumers.

"At GRB, we welcome the GST reform," said, Dhanraj Balasubramaniam, Executive Director at GRB Dairy Foods. "As a people's brand, we have always strived to evolve with changing consumer needs, from being rooted in tradition to embracing modern, versatile approaches that resonate with today's households. This reform is expected to streamline industry practices and encourage greater consumption. Most importantly, it supports the wider ecosystem -- including farmers whose livelihoods depend on a strong and growing dairy sector -- while allowing us to continue our commitment to excellence."

About GRB:

Established in 1984 by Mr. G.R. Balasubramaniam, GRB Dairy Foods started as a humble ghee venture and has today evolved into India's largest distributed ghee brand, built on a foundation of uncompromising quality, trust, and innovation.

At the heart of GRB lies a commitment to blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. The brand proudly operates one of the most advanced food production facilities in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems that ensure consistency, hygiene, and tradition. Every batch of GRB Ghee undergoes rigorous checks at its NABL certified advanced scientific laboratory, ensuring rigorous testing and global compliance at every stage.

GRB's portfolio has grown to include traditional Indian sweets, instant mixes, and traditional south Indian snacks - TOWN BUS, each crafted with the same dedication to purity and tradition. Today, GRB exports to over 50 countries.

