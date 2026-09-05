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Home / Business / Great Food From Great Britain Brings Best of British Flavours to Shoppers Across Five Indian Cities

Great Food From Great Britain Brings Best of British Flavours to Shoppers Across Five Indian Cities

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Indian shoppers will be able to discover and experience a curated selection of best of British food and drink through ‘Great Food From Great Britain’, a month-long retail campaign running across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru this September.

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Led by the UK Government's Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the campaign will be activated at participating Food Square and Food Stories stores through dedicated displays, product sampling and in-store experiences. It will introduce consumers to the quality, provenance and breadth of British products, while offering practical inspiration for enjoying them across everyday meals and special occasions.

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Throughout September, the campaign will feature live cooking demonstrations, workshops, product storytelling and tastings designed to bring food traditions and products from the UK to life. Shoppers will be encouraged to explore new products, pairings and serving ideas across occasions including breakfast and brunch, tea-time, gifting, entertaining, picnics and contemporary at-home dining.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, "British food and drink has a strong story to tell Indian consumers - from its quality and provenance to its diversity and versatility. ‘Great Food From Great Britain’ brings that story directly into Indian retail, giving shoppers from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru the opportunity to discover and experience renowned products from across the UK. With the UK-India Free Trade Agreement now in effect, this campaign is an early testament to the breadth of new possibilities and commercial opportunities unlocked in the food and drink sector for our two countries.”

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Mayank Gupta, Co-founder & Managing Director, Food Square, said, “Food Square has always been about bringing the world to the Indian table. With nearly 1,000 UK products on our shelves, the Great Food From Great Britain campaign felt like a natural extension of that, giving people a taste of British food culture, not just its products. From stocking iconic brands like Mackays and Colman’s to bangers and mash and sticky toffee pudding on our thematic café menu, we’re making British food feel accessible, exciting and easy to enjoy.”

The campaign is designed for food-curious consumers and occasion-led shoppers seeking premium and international products, as well as fresh inspiration for entertaining and social occasions. By combining product discovery with sampling and culinary experiences, the initiative aims to make British food and drink engaging, relevant and accessible to Indian consumers. The UK-India trade deal which came into effect on 15 July this year has also made access to several food and drink products cheaper, quicker and easier, bringing sweeping benefits for consumers across both countries.

Great Food From Great Britain brings together British products like cheese, biscuits, cookies, jams, teas, coffees, chocolates and more in a coordinated multi-city retail platform. The campaign supports greater awareness and trial of food and drink from the UK while helping consumers discover new ways to enjoy British flavours at home and on special occasions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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