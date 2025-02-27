PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27: Great Learning, a global leader in professional learning and upskilling, is leveraging AI to chart the next phase of its growth with the launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher. These breakthrough AI innovations are set to transform the overall digital learning experience, making high-quality education personalised, accessible, affordable and scalable for learners worldwide.

With the AI Mentor, every learner gets their own personal learning coach to support them through their learning journey at every step. It delivers an uninterrupted learning experience with 24/7 doubt resolution, and step-by-step guidance while working on projects. If a learner gets stuck while coding, the AI Mentor provides real-time coding support by dropping intelligent hints to nudge them towards the correct solution without revealing the answer directly. It also makes them job-ready through AI-driven mock interviews to simulate real-world job interview scenarios, which help learners build their confidence to crack interviews.

Since its rollout across select cohorts of learners over the past few months, the AI Mentor has made a significant impact, with over 400,000 coding hints generated, 130,000 learner queries resolved, and 300+ mock interviews conducted.

The AI Teacher, a breakthrough innovation, ensures a highly personalised, and interactive learning experience. It customises the lessons based on learners' context, evaluates their understanding, identifies knowledge gaps, and provides valuable feedback on their progress--just like a great human teacher would. This is all in addition to the guidance and mentorship from industry experts & faculty that learners already have access to as part of Great Learning's 'Mentored learning' model.

The company also announced that all their AI powered learning enablements will come under the umbrella brand 'Glaide' - a combination of 'GL' (Great Learning), 'AI' and 'aide' - which is the true essence of what it delivers.

Commenting on the launch, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO of Great Learning, said: "Our singular focus has always been on delivering exceptional learning outcomes. We were the first to bring together the best of classroom and online education in 2013, and the first globally to introduce online mentored learning in 2017 --combining the flexibility of self-learning with the power of expert human guidance to drive real outcomes at scale. However, great teachers are few and most learners never get to experience the magic of learning from them. This is what we are trying to solve using AI. We are leveraging AI to bring that same magic of great teachers to everyone. As AI advances further, we will continue to push boundaries, making high-quality education more accessible, affordable, and impactful for learners everywhere."

Over the coming months and years, Great Learning will roll out its AI-powered learning experiences to newer and larger audiences. As AI permeates every industry, Great Learning aspires to be the trusted source for AI training.

Great Learning is a leading global EdTech company for professional learning and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology, and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions in various formats including certificate programs, diplomas and degrees. The Great Learning platform enables the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 7600+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 12 million learners from over 170 countries around the world.

