BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Table Space, India’s largest* workspace operator by Leased Area, has been recognised among India’s Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women 2026 – Mid-size Organizations by Great Place To Work® India, earning the recognition for the second year in a row. The recognition reflects an approach that looks beyond representation to the experience, opportunities and career progression of women within the organisation.

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As of March 31, 2026, women accounted for 32% of Table Space’s workforce, up from around 27% two years ago, with the number of women in the organisation increasing more than sevenfold over the same period. For Table Space, this progress goes beyond representation. As an equal opportunity employer, the company has sought to build a culture where people are treated with fairness and respect, and where opportunity and progression are guided by capability and merit rather than gender or background. This is supported by equitable hiring practices and gender-neutral policies across the organisation.

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Underlying this is an approach to workplace policies that seeks to enable employees to learn, grow, belong and lead rather. Table Space has sought to strengthen access to career development by linking structured learning with progression. This connects employee development with opportunities to move into larger roles and responsibilities, rather than treating learning as a standalone intervention. Within this broader approach, the company also has initiatives focused on supporting women’s development.

Dimple Bakshi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Table Space, said, “Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects the workplace culture we have been able to build and sustain. Our policies are designed to guide and support people, giving them the environment to do their best work and grow within the organisation. For us, that continuity is important because it shows that the culture we have built is being sustained, while also setting a higher standard for how we continue to strengthen the employee experience.”

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Alongside career development, Table Space has established channels for employees to engage directly with leadership and HR through forums including Leadership and HR Connects. These forums provide employees with opportunities to raise questions, share feedback and engage on workplace matters, creating channels for employee voice alongside the formal processes that support development and progression.

The Great Place To Work® assessment places employee experience at the centre of the recognition. Women employees provide feedback anonymously, and [an organisation must receive at least 70% positive feedback from women on the Trust Index™ before it is eligible for consideration. Organisations meeting this threshold are then evaluated on women’s workplace experience, gender parity in that experience, and representation across levels and within their respective industries. For Table Space, the significance lies in the recognition being grounded in how women experience the workplace, bringing an employee perspective to the culture, opportunities and environment the organisation has sought to build.

*Largest operator (amongst benchmarked operators) in terms of Leased Area as of 31st Mar 2026.

Disclaimer: Tablespace Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated August 10, 2026 (“DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at Table Space Investor Relations, SEBI as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Axis Capital Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, BofA Securities India Limited and JM Financial at Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, CLSA India, IIFL Capital and JM Financial, respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at NSE India and BSE India, respectively.

Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see “Risk Factors” of the red herring prospectus / prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision but should instead rely only on the red herring prospectus / prospectus.

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