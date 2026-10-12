Greater Manchester seeks deeper partnerships with Indian firms; key announcements expected this week: Mayor Bev Craig

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Greater Manchester is looking to strengthen business partnerships with Indian companies, including Tata, TCS and Hexaware, with a focus on expanding cooperation in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health technology, Mayor Bev Craig said, adding that several company-related announcements are expected during the week.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Business Plenary, Craig highlighted Greater Manchester's growing position as a hub for technology, innovation and high-skilled employment, while stressing the importance of strengthening economic ties with India.

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“We've transformed our economy when it comes to high-tech jobs, from life sciences to digital creative and tech, the most AI ready city in the UK with the highest number of jobs,” she said.

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Commenting on the potential sectors Greater Manchester is eyeing in India, she added, “We have got a number of key companies that we're making announcements with over the course of the week. We've been building our relationships with the likes of Tata and TCS, with Hexaware.”

Craig further highlighted the recent acquisition of the Manchester Super Giants cricket club by RPSG Group, indicating plans for further discussions.

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She also added that Greater Manchester would focus on strengthening partnerships in sectors where it has established expertise, particularly life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health technology.

Highlighting Greater Manchester's longstanding ties with India, Craig said the Manchester-India Partnership, established in 2018 to promote bilateral trade and investment, has facilitated over 41 projects involving 30 companies, generating thousands of jobs and boosting the regional economy.

She also noted that thousands of Indian students enrol at the University of Manchester and other universities in the region every year.

On the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Craig said, “The reason that we're so excited about what the FTA can offer is that government to government alongside city to city and state to state is a great way of bringing trade opportunities together and I think having a government approach to trade lets mayors like me go and negotiate directly with companies to bring those companies to our region..." (ANI)

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