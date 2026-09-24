Green hydrogen, ammonia prices signal India moving towards global competitiveness: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Competitive prices discovered for green ammonia and green hydrogen indicate that India’s green hydrogen sector is moving towards global competitiveness, with the lowest green ammonia bid at Rs 49.75 per kg and green hydrogen at Rs 279 per kg, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

“The lowest bid for green ammonia was Rs 49.75 per kg. Meanwhile, green hydrogen was discovered at Rs 279 per kg. These prices show that Indian green hydrogen is moving towards global cost competitiveness,” Joshi said in a video message at S&P Global Energy’s Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026 conference.

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Highlighting the progress under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Joshi said incentives have been awarded for around 8.62 lakh tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

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“The National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, has awarded incentives for around 8.62 lakh tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing,” he said.

The mission aims to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

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Joshi said India’s green hydrogen push is backed by the country’s expanding renewable energy base and efforts to build domestic manufacturing capacity.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based power capacity has crossed 304 GW, while solar capacity has surpassed 160 GW, he said.

“At the same time, India is rapidly building its own manufacturing capacities with a total manufacturing capacity of around 414 GW,” Joshi added.

The minister said the government is also working to create domestic demand for green hydrogen, particularly in sectors that currently depend heavily on fossil fuels.

“Perhaps, we are also creating demand within our own refineries. Green hydrogen production capacity of 30 kTPA has been awarded for the refineries,” he said.

Joshi said the move would help develop a domestic market for green hydrogen, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen India’s energy security.

The government is also supporting pilot projects in sectors such as steel and hydrogen-based mobility, along with refuelling infrastructure and testing facilities, while the first commercial projects are beginning to take shape, he said.

However, Joshi stressed that building trust among stakeholders would be important as the green hydrogen market expands. “But for this market to scale, trust is essential,” he said.

To strengthen transparency, India has launched the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme to establish a framework for certifying green hydrogen produced in the country.

“That is why we have launched the India Green Hydrogen Certification Order so that every plant produced in India can be transparently certified,” Joshi said.

Referring to the conference theme of turning hydrogen ambitions into industrial reality, the minister said platforms bringing together policymakers, industry, investors and global partners could help build the information and confidence needed for the emerging market.

“A new market needs good information, transparency and confidence. This platform can play an important role in building that ecosystem,” he said.

Joshi added that the government would continue working with industry to address bottlenecks and maintain a stable and predictable policy environment as the sector develops.

“What we build here will not only help India, but also our partners across the world,” he said. (ANI)

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