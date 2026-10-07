DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Green Orchid Group Launches Premium Villas Within Its 500-Acre Township Near Guwahati Airport

Green Orchid Group Launches Premium Villas Within Its 500-Acre Township Near Guwahati Airport

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:56 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: The villa project offers individual and twin-villa formats in 4+1 BHK and 5+1 BHK configurations. The Type A Individual Villa is a 5+1 BHK residence with an approximately 2,557 sq. ft. built-up area on an approximately 2,235 sq. ft. plot. It is priced at ₹1.65 crore, with a limited-period price of ₹1.55 crore. The Type B Twin Villa is a 4+1 BHK residence with an approximately 2,244 sq. ft. built-up area on an approximately 1,534 sq. ft. plot, priced at ₹1.35 crore, with a limited-period price of ₹1.25 crore.

Advertisement

The villas are designed as contemporary duplex residences with spacious interiors, large windows, natural light and ventilation, private outdoor areas and modern architectural layouts.

Advertisement

Located at Barkuchi / NH-37, the project is approximately 6 km or 10 minutes from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The location provides access towards Guwahati Airport via NH-37, Dharapur and Airport Road, Palashbari and Sualkuchi, and is also close to Northeast IT Park, IIIT Guwahati, Cotton University State Campus and Mirza Railway Station.

The villas form part of the larger Green Orchid Township, which is planned as a multi-phase integrated development combining residential communities with commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, recreation and lifestyle infrastructure. Proposed township amenities include a clubhouse, gymnasium, swimming pool, wellness and sports facilities, landscaped gardens, hospitality facilities, golf course, race course, restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, retail and commercial spaces, office and technology spaces, malls and entertainment facilities.

Advertisement

The larger township is planned around the concept of combining modern urban infrastructure with natural surroundings, with proposed green spaces, open areas and a 50-foot-wide natural river stream. Sustainability features planned for the development include rainwater harvesting, water-efficient landscaping, water recycling, waste management and recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and proposed renewable-energy integration.

Dr. Tapan Mali, Founder and Managing Director, Green Orchid Group, said, “The villa project is an important step for Green Orchid because it allows us to bring our township concept directly into the residential experience. Buyers are not only purchasing a house; they are becoming part of a larger planned community.”

About Green Orchid Group

Green Orchid Group is a Guwahati-based business group promoted by Dr. Tapan Mali, with interests spanning real estate, land development, planning, logistics, earth-moving and agriculture. The Group has evolved from land development and plotted projects to villa projects and a larger vision of integrated township development.

Villa Project Details:

Project: Green Orchid Township Villas

Location: Barkuchi / NH-37, near Guwahati Airport, Assam

Project Type: Premium Individual and Twin Villas

Configurations: 5+1 BHK Individual Villas and 4+1 BHK Twin Villas

Individual Villa: Approx. 2,557 sq. ft. built-up area; approx. 2,235 sq. ft. plot area; ₹1.65 crore, limited-period price ₹1.55 crore

Twin Villa: Approx. 2,244 sq. ft. built-up area; approx. 1,534 sq. ft. plot area; ₹1.35 crore, limited-period price ₹1.25 crore

RERA: RERAA KU 191 of 2026-2027

Website: www.negreenorchid.com 

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts