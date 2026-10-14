DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Green power generation struggling to keep pace with AI growth, says Jitin Prasada

Green power generation struggling to keep pace with AI growth, says Jitin Prasada

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:36 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Wednesday warned that green power generation was not keeping pace with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies, highlighting the need to strengthen electricity infrastructure as India prepares to roll out a policy for data centres.

Addressing the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) Brainstorming Conclave on 'Making Indian Power Sector AI Enabled', Prasada said the growing demand for computing capacity and data centres would require a corresponding increase in electricity supply.

Advertisement

"The technology is moving faster, but power generation, especially green power, is not moving as fast as the requirements that are going to come in the future," he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the government's plans to support AI infrastructure, the minister said India was preparing to introduce a policy for data centres.

"We are rolling out a policy for data centers because we think India is a very fertile ground for hyperscaler data centers," Prasada said.

Advertisement

However, he cautioned that the expansion of energy-intensive data centres should not increase electricity costs for ordinary consumers.

"In some countries, the data centers are taking away the power used by consumers. So what happens there, the consumers have to pay more for the power. So we don't want to get into that," he said.

The remarks come as India's push to expand AI infrastructure raises questions about electricity availability and the need to balance growing industrial demand with affordable power for households.

Prasada also said access to green electricity would play an important role in determining where future AI investments are made.

"Whichever country has green power generation, that country will have the edge over these technologies," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's potential, the minister said, "India is very well placed. We are going to ramp up production."

He also stressed the need to strengthen India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, while continuing to collaborate with other countries.

The minister said building domestic capabilities was particularly important amid global uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions, citing the shortage of semiconductor chips during the COVID-19 pandemic that affected automobile production.

His remarks highlight the challenge of expanding India's AI infrastructure while ensuring adequate electricity supply and protecting consumers from higher power costs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts