Green SM Builds Female Passengers’ Safety and a Sense of Control into Every Journey

Green SM is taking steps to make each journey more predictable, supported and safety-focused, from booking to arrival.

For female commuters in Delhi NCR, getting from one place to another is only part of the experience. Green SM is taking steps to make each journey more predictable, supported and safety-focused, from booking to arrival.

Advertisement

For women in Delhi NCR, getting through the day can mean commuting to work, heading to a meeting in Gurugram, and making the journey home after dark. Some trips are for work, others for family, while others are simply about meeting friends after a busy day.

Advertisement

The rise of ride-hailing has made these everyday choices easier. In a 2023 Oxford Economics study of more than 7,000 app-based ride-hailing users across five Indian cities, including Delhi, four in 10 working women surveyed said ride-hailing had helped them join the workforce, while one in three said it had helped them access more suitable job opportunities.

But being able to book a ride is only the beginning. Having a safer and more predictable travel experience also means having the information and tools to decide when to leave, where to be picked up, who is driving, which route to take and what to do if something goes wrong.

Advertisement

What Does It Take To Give Women The Sense Of Control And Safety?

A ride-hailing service that understands women’s needs can support that sense of control at three familiar points in the journey: before they get into the car, while they are on the road, and when something unexpected happens.

Before the Ride: It Starts with Information

Booking a ride is the first step in the experience. Before getting into the car, passengers want to know what vehicle is coming, who is driving, what to expect from the trip and where to turn if they need help.

That is where safety-focused technology can make a difference, including emergency assistance features within the app. An IFC study published in 2018 found that 43% of women surveyed in India said not having a number to call in an emergency was one reason they limited their use of ride-hailing services.

On the Road: Consistency Comes from Both the Vehicle and the Driver

With ride-hailing, consistency gives passengers a clearer idea of what to expect from one trip to the next. They want to know what kind of vehicle will arrive, what the space inside will be like and what they can expect from the person behind the wheel. Standardized vehicles reduce some of the guesswork, while drivers who are carefully selected, trained and regularly monitored can bring greater consistency to the experience.

That can matter even more when travelling alone, at night or somewhere unfamiliar. Rather than having to reassess everything each time they get into a car, passengers have a more predictable experience to work with.

When Something Goes Wrong: Knowing There Is Support

No ride can completely eliminate traffic, bad weather or unexpected incidents. Being in control also means knowing there is support available if something goes wrong.

Emergency assistance, incident reporting and a clear process for handling feedback can give passengers somewhere to turn instead of leaving them to deal with a problem on their own. For a ride-hailing service, the experience therefore extends beyond the moment a passenger taps the booking button.

Three Ways Green SM Builds Greater Control into the Journey

Green SM began operating in Delhi NCR in June 2026, with “Ride 5 Star” as its service standard. The idea is that a five-star experience starts well before the final rating, with the vehicle, the driver, operating procedures and the way passengers are served.

Before the ride, Green SM gives passengers a more predictable experience through a dedicated vehicle for Green SM Limo. Rather than receiving a different vehicle and experience each time, passengers know what to expect when they book. For journeys that require more space, the seven-seat VinFast Limo Green allows families or groups to travel together while also accommodating their luggage.

During the journey, that consistency is supported by both the vehicle and the driver. Green SM drivers undergo a full day of classroom training covering EV operation, road safety, customer service and operating procedures, followed by supervised practical training. Before serving passengers, applicants also go through interviews and driving-skill assessments. Once they begin working, drivers continue to be monitored, receive feedback and undergo random service-quality checks.

The preparation also sets a clearer expectation for drivers: their role is not simply to get passengers to their destination, but to follow established service procedures. For example, when a passenger has several pieces of luggage or a family is travelling with a young child, a driver’s assistance with getting in and out of the vehicle, arranging luggage or helping passengers find their seats can make the journey easier from the very beginning.

If something unexpected happens, Green SM vehicles are equipped with an SOS button as required by regulations in India. Green SM says it is continuing to improve the speed and consistency of its alert-response process.

When Women Can Decide How They Travel

With “Ride 5 Star,” Green SM sees a five-star ride as more than the rating left after a journey. It is also about giving passengers the information, support and predictability they need to make their own choices throughout the journey, from booking the ride to arriving home.

Going beyond the basic expectations of a ride, Green SM’s commitment is to give women greater agency to decide how they travel, in a way that fits their lives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)