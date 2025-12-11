New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India marked a major step in its green maritime push as Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the commercial operation of the country's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel at Namo Ghat, Varanasi, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The vessel is the first in India to demonstrate hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion at sea and features fully indigenous technology. It operates on a low-temperature proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system that converts stored hydrogen into electricity, releasing only water as a byproduct.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is witnessing a transformative shift toward clean, sustainable and self-reliant transportation systems. The launch of our first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell vessel is a shining example of the Prime Minister's commitment to Make in India and the transition to green mobility across all sectors. This milestone also strengthens the wider mission of rejuvenating and preserving our sacred Ganga. As we advance cleaner technologies on our waterways, we are not only promoting innovation but also ensuring that development goes hand in hand with ecological responsibility. Today's achievement reflects the Prime Minister's unwavering resolve to build a greener, more prosperous maritime future for our nation."

Advertisement

Owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the vessel was built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). The vessel enters service following the completion of trial operations. The rollout aligns with the government's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 and supports MoPSW's efforts to advance clean, sustainable fuels across India's inland waterways.

The start of commercial service for the hydrogen fuel cell vessel marks a major milestone in India's efforts to build a cleaner, more sustainable maritime ecosystem. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sonowal, IWAI is pushing the adoption of advanced green technologies and alternative fuels as part of Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Advertisement

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The successful deployment of this hydrogen fuel cell vessel reflects the deep commitment of our ministry to accelerate India's transition toward clean and sustainable waterways. I congratulate Cochin Shipyard Ltd. on delivering this pioneering vessel and the Inland Waterways Authority of India on taking it into commercial service following rigorous trials. This achievement is a testament to our resolve to meet India's net-zero targets by 2070 and to integrate cutting-edge green technologies across the inland water transport sector. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's transformative Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 and the long-term roadmap of Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047, we are steadily shaping a modern, energy-efficient and environmentally responsible maritime ecosystem for the country."

Designed as a 24-meter catamaran for urban transit, the boat can carry 50 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin and runs at a service speed of 6.5 knots. Its hybrid energy system combines hydrogen fuel cells, batteries and solar power, enabling up to eight hours of operation on a single hydrogen fill. The vessel is certified by the Indian Register of Shipping.

To operationalise the pilot vessel FCV Pilot-01, IWAI, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and Inland and Coastal Shipping Ltd. have signed a tripartite agreement outlining technical support, operations and oversight. The agreement includes financial terms, safety procedures, monitoring mechanisms and provisions for periodic inspections during the pilot phase.

The hydrogen fuel cell vessel introduced in Varanasi offers several key benefits to urban water transport, including noise-free travel for commuters and pilgrims, zero smoke and zero pollution, with only water as emissions, and reduced road congestion through faster mobility on waterways.

It is also expected to boost local tourism and create job opportunities while positioning Varanasi as one of the world's first cities to adopt hydrogen-powered passenger transport. The fully air-conditioned 50-seater vessel can operate for up to eight hours on stored hydrogen, runs at 7 to 9 knots, and is powered entirely by indigenous, eco-friendly technology that ensures safe and efficient operations.

The maiden vessel run -- a five-kilometre trip from Namo Ghat to Lalita Ghat -- ferried an entourage of ministers, senior officials, among others, signalling the commercial operations of a hydrogen fuel-powered passenger vessel on the river Ganga (National Waterways 1).

Following the introduction of hybrid-electric catamarans, the deployment of a hydrogen fuel-cell vessel reinforces IWAI's long-term plan to modernise and decarbonise the country's inland water transport network. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)