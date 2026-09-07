Greenchillyz Honoured at International Glory Awards 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Greenchillyz Catering & Foods Pvt. Ltd., a leading catering and hospitality brand from Odisha, was honoured at the International Glory Awards (IGA) 2026, recognising its longstanding contribution to the catering and hospitality industry.

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Established in 1999 in Bhubaneswar, Greenchillyz has built a strong legacy of over 25 years, successfully executing 5,000+ events and serving more than 10 lakh guests across Odisha. The company offers a wide range of catering and hospitality services, including weddings, corporate events, institutional functions, VIP catering, and destination weddings.

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The prestigious honour was presented by Padma Shri Ajay Devgn, who felicitated the Greenchillyz team—Founder M. Keshav Rao and Directors M. Jayprasad Rao and M. Tejeswar Rao—during the awards ceremony. Showcasing Odisha's rich cultural heritage on the national stage, the Greenchillyz founders felicitated Mr. Devgn with a traditional Odisha Uttariya and a beautiful gold-coated Pattachitra of Lord Jagannath.

The recognition marks another significant milestone in Greenchillyz’s journey of culinary excellence, professional service, and hospitality innovation.

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