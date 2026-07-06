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New Delhi [India], July 6: It is a story every Pune-Mumbai traveller knows by heart. A cab fare that looks reasonable in the morning quietly climbs 2-3x by evening. The distance hasn't changed. The road hasn't changed. Only the algorithm has -- and the passenger pays for it. Two bootstrapped Pune startups have built their entire business around making sure that never happens again.

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GreenEVCabs and OrbitMiles , both operating 100% electric fleets on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, have together crossed 2,000 passenger trips on India's busiest intercity corridor -- with fixed fares, zero surge pricing, and all expressway tolls included. Every kilometre has been funded entirely through personal savings, without venture capital or outside investment of any kind.

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100% Electric Fleet: From Citroen eC3 , Mg Windsor/ZS to 7-Seater Kia Carens & BYD eMax 7

The combined electric fleet spans the Citroën eC3, MG ZS EV, MG Windsor EV, Kia Carens EV, and the seven-seater BYD eMax 7. All vehicles arrive fully charged with 400+ km of range, covering the 148-kilometre route without a single charging stop.

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Both services offer fixed fares with all tolls included, zero surge pricing, no advance payment, free cancellation up to two hours before travel, live flight tracking for airport transfers, 30 minutes free waiting at arrivals, and round-the-clock booking on WhatsApp with no app required. Both currently hold a 4.9-star rating across 200+ verified passenger reviews.

Built for Women Travellers, Flyers, NRIs and Business Delegates

Some journeys leave no room for a cancelled ride or a surprise fare. That's exactly who these services are built for

- Airport travellers -- catching early-morning or late-night flights to Mumbai (BOM) or Navi Mumbai (NMIA) -- get live flight tracking, 30 minutes of free waiting, and a driver with a name board at arrivals.

- NRIs -- landing after long international trips, often without a working Indian SIM -- get one fixed price confirmed on WhatsApp before they fly. No app to download, no haggling, no toll surprises at drop-off.

- Business delegates -- heading to meetings on tight schedules -- get clean vehicles, professional drivers who know the corridor, and a fare that won't change if the day runs late.

- Women travellers -- especially on early-morning or late-night journeys -- get verified, professional drivers, live trip tracking, and the reassurance of a booking confirmed in advance, not flagged down on the road.

- And for families and groups, the seven-seater electric SUVs fit four large trolley bags with room to spare, with the AC on the whole way.

Built Without a Single Rupee of VC Funding

Neither service has taken angel investment, venture capital, or accelerator backing. Both were built the slow way -- with personal savings, operational discipline, and a refusal to compromise on the passenger experience. While the wider mobility industry chased funding rounds, these two simply started driving.

Surge-Free, Clean Mobility Is Now a National Priority

Surge pricing on the Pune-Mumbai route is no occasional inconvenience -- on Friday evenings, holidays, and IPL nights, app fares routinely climb 2x to 3x, with tolls often added at drop-off. That frustration has reached the highest levels of policy. On June 27, 2026, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi -- India's first cooperative, surge-free ride-hailing platform -- with Pune and Mumbai among seven cities slated for rollout before July 31, linking it to PM Modi's vision of "Prosperity through Cooperation."

This sits squarely within the national clean-mobility agenda. PM Modi's vision of a cleaner, greener India is being operationalised through the PM E-DRIVE scheme, while Maharashtra's ₹1,993 crore EV Policy 2025 designates the Mumbai-Pune Expressway a sustainable mobility corridor, mandates a 50% EV fleet for aggregators by 2030, and grants full toll exemption for EVs. GreenEVCabs and OrbitMiles have run in line with these goals since launch -- fully electric, fixed-fare, and toll-inclusive years before any mandate required it.

About GreenEVCabs: Pune-based 100% electric cab service on the Pune-Mumbai corridor. greenevcabs.com | +91 74982 64215

About OrbitMiles: Pune-based premium electric cab service on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. orbitmiles.in | +91 84848 76369

Both services operate 24/7. Fixed fares, all tolls included. No advance payment. No app needed. Book on WhatsApp.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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