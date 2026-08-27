Greenfield Braces for the Gayle Storm: Universal Boss to Unleash Six-Hitting Magic on August 29

PNN

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27: The 'Universal Boss' and six-hitting legend of world cricket, Chris Gayle, is all set to return to the field. Gayle will showcase his explosive batting at the Kariyavattom Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on August 29, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness his trademark power-hitting up close.

Advertisement

He will take to the crease for a special batting performance organised for fans ahead of the Kochi Blue Tigers' KCL match, scheduled for 2.30 pm. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing Gayle's iconic batting style, including the towering sixes that have thrilled fans and rocked stadium galleries around the world.

Advertisement

Kochi Blue Tigers owner Subhash Manuel said witnessing Gayle's explosive batting would be a special treat for cricket fans. He added that all sports enthusiasts are welcome to the stadium to enjoy the batting spectacle and cheer for the Kochi Blue Tigers in their ongoing KCL campaign.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)