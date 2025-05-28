VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: Hyderabad-based modular manufacturer GreenLiving has formed a strategic partnership with the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council (FFSC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on May 2, 2025. The partnership aims to address critical gaps while promoting sustainable innovation in India's developing interiors and furniture sector. The collaboration connects GreenLiving's expert insights in eco-friendly manufacturing with FFSC's skill development framework to create an internationally competitive workforce.

FFSC, a not-for-profit organisation, was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Since 2015, FFSC has been involved in curating industry-aligned skill ecosystems and aims to upskill 5,00,000 aspirants by FY2025- 26, connecting them to internships, jobs, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

GreenLiving is a purpose-driven furniture brand founded in 2023 that has quickly gained recognition for its sustainable, modular furniture designs across various sectors, including corporate, hospitality, healthcare, education, and residential etc.

"Partnering with GreenLiving strengthens our partnership, and our shared commitment to skill development will empower the workforce across the sector. We're glad to collaborate through our training hub at the National Skill Training Institute, Hyderabad. Thank you to the GreenLiving management for marking this important milestone," said Mr. Prashanth P, Regional Head, FFSC (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

The partnership has covered five key areas: developing occupational standards, skill mapping, creating a training infrastructure in collaboration with experts from GreenLiving, implementing training programs that comply with NSQF standards for job-ready professionals, facilitating apprenticeships through skill management information systems, and participating in flagship programs, such as WorldSkills competitions and job fairs.

"This is a proud milestone for GreenLiving. We've officially joined hands with the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council (FFSC). Together, we aim to transform the Indian interior industry by fostering certified skills, sustainable innovation, and speed-driven execution," expressed Manasa Vallabhaneni, Managing Director of GreenLiving.

The collaboration between GreenLiving and FFSC addresses specific industry challenges, including skill shortages, fragmented training systems, and inconsistent standards, creating a future-ready, environmentally responsible interior ecosystem that meets consumer expectations and demands.

