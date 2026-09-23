Greenpanel Takes Trade Partner Engagement to the Global Stage with Second Edition of Privilege Club in Hong Kong & Macau

New Delhi [India], September 22: Greenpanel Industries, one of India’s leading wood panel manufacturers, hosted the second edition of its flagship Privilege Club, bringing together its high-performing trade partners for an exclusive 3-night, 4-day experience across Hong Kong and Macau.

Designed as a platform to recognise the contribution of Greenpanel’s trade partner community, Privilege Club goes beyond conventional partner engagement. The initiative reflects the company’s focus on building stronger, long-term relationships with its channel partners through recognition, meaningful engagement, shared experiences and conversations around future business opportunities.

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A key highlight of the Hong Kong and Macau edition was “The Achievers – R&R 2025-26”, an exclusive Rewards & Recognition evening that celebrated Greenpanel’s top-performing trade partners. The awards recognised partners for their business performance, continued commitment and contribution to the company’s growth.

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The evening also provided an opportunity for Greenpanel to engage with its partners beyond day-to-day business, share its vision for the future and discuss the opportunities emerging across the wood panel industry. These interactions reinforced the importance of a strong and aligned trade partner network as Greenpanel continues to expand its market presence.

Adding to the celebrations was the launch of the Greenpanel Anthem, which captures the shared spirit, pride and ethos of the Greenpanel family. The anthem reflects the company’s belief that its journey forward is driven not only by its products, but also by the strength of its partnerships.

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Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, MD & CEO, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, said:

“Our trade partners have been an important part of Greenpanel’s journey, and their contribution goes far beyond business numbers. They have helped us build our presence across markets, understand our customers better and strengthen the trust that Greenpanel stands for. The Privilege Club is a small way of expressing our gratitude and celebrating what we have achieved together. As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities for growth, and our partners will continue to play a very important role in that journey. We want to build on this relationship with greater trust, shared ambition and a strong commitment to mutual growth.”

The Hong Kong and Macau experience brought together Greenpanel’s trade partners in an informal setting, creating opportunities for networking, conversations and shared experiences outside the traditional business environment. From curated experiences across both destinations to the R&R evening, the initiative was designed to celebrate the people behind the partnership and create lasting memories.

The second edition of Privilege Club reflects Greenpanel’s broader approach to trade partner engagement – recognising performance while nurturing relationships that can drive sustainable, long-term growth.

As Greenpanel continues to strengthen its portfolio, expand its market presence and explore new opportunities, its trade partner network will remain an integral part of its growth strategy. Through initiatives such as Privilege Club, Greenpanel aims to continue fostering a culture of recognition, collaboration and shared success across its partner ecosystem.

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is India’s Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer® and India’s No.1 MDF Company®, offering a comprehensive portfolio across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood & Blockboard, and Wooden Flooring.

The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards, and a strong pan-India distribution network.

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