Gresbond by Kajaria Honoured with Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year at ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], September 1: Gresbond by Kajaria, under the leadership of Kartik Kajaria, has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year" at The Economic Times Leadership Excellence Awards 2025.

The award was presented by acclaimed actor Anupam Kher to Kartik Kajaria, Head of Gresbond, in recognition of the campaign's creativity and its impact in reshaping how premium tile adhesives are perceived in India.

The winning campaign, titled "Gresbond Se Lagaya Hota, To Aisa Nahi Hota", turned a functional product category into a viral, awareness-driven movement. With its humour-led storytelling, the campaign highlighted real-life tile fixing failures and educated consumers on the critical role of tile adhesives in ensuring long-term durability.

Closing the Awareness Gap

In India, cement is still widely used for tile fixing despite its limitations. Cement shrinks after drying, which weakens the bond between tile and substrate, leading to cracks and hollowness. Through this campaign, Gresbond demonstrated why modern tile adhesives are superior--engineered with special polymers to provide a stronger grip, flexibility, and the ability to move with the surface.

Reason for Launch

The campaign was launched to educate consumers, dealers, and contractors that adhesives are essential for fixing big slabs, marble, and vitrified tiles. With zero porosity, these materials prevent cement from forming a proper bond, making adhesives the only reliable solution.

Market Behaviour

For years, adhesives have been overlooked in India, though they are globally the accepted standard. With consumers today demanding premium home solutions and valuing quality, Gresbond believes this is the right time to shift mindsets. Backed by Kajaria's expansive distribution network, the brand is introducing reliable, premium tile adhesives to the Indian market at scale.

Building the Category

This campaign is more than humour; it is a category-building effort aimed at breaking myths around cement and driving awareness of modern tile-laying practices. By exposing the risks of incorrect tile fixing and showcasing the consequences of neglecting adhesives, Gresbond is leading the conversation on construction reliability.

Consumer Benefit

Beyond preventing expensive tile damage, adhesives offer practical advantages:

* Faster application and better coverage

* Uniform thickness

* Crack resistance

* Durability under heavy footfall

These benefits safeguard interiors while ensuring strength and longevity--delivering true value to homeowners and professionals alike.

Jury Recognition

The jury at the ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 praised the campaign for its innovative format, digital impact, and effectiveness in addressing a real market gap.

Speaking on the recognition, Kartik Kajaria said:

"This campaign reflects our belief that impactful brand communication should engage as well as inform. By blending wit with a clear value proposition, we reinforced Gresbond's promise of reliability and strength--while making the message relevant for today's audiences."

Conclusion

With this win, Gresbond by Kajaria has set a new benchmark for digital brand communication in the building materials industry. By combining creativity, humour, and industry education, the brand is leading India towards adopting adhesives as the modern standard for tile fixing.

