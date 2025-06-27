Gresham Global and Norwich University of the Arts Announce Strategic International Partnership

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Gresham Global, the in-country representative for international higher education institutions, today officially announced a strategic partnership with Norwich University of the Arts, one of the leading arts universities. This collaboration marks Gresham's second partnership with a prominent art university, underscoring both parties' dedication to nurturing cross-border creative education and cultural exchange in India.

Jasminder Khanna, Founder and CEO of Gresham Global, stated, "We are honoured to represent Norwich University of the Arts in India and to serve as the face of another world-class creative university. This partnership reflects our commitment to building pathways for talented students to access global education."

Shared Vision for Global Creative Education

With over 180 years of heritage and an elite triple-Gold Teaching Excellence rating, Norwich University of the Arts is recognised for its industry-facing, practice-based pedagogy and international engagement. The university hosts students from more than 40 countries and has featured work at prestigious events such as the Venice Architecture Biennale and the ELIA Biennial in Milan.

Gresham Global's Role in India

Gresham Global provides in-country representation and support through a comprehensive range of services, including market analysis, regulatory guidance, student recruitment, admissions compliance, strategic marketing, and operational support. As Norwich's official representative in India, Gresham will facilitate student outreach, manage regional operations, advise on compliance, and coordinate engagement activities such as education fairs.

Partnership Pillars

-Academic Partnerships: Gresham will lead mapping and matchmaking initiatives to develop academic alliances, guide regulatory compliance, and ensure quality assurance for transnational education collaborations.

-Student Engagement: Guide prospective students through their educational journey, from initial inquiry to enrolment, offering advice and information on program offerings.

-Brand Awareness & Outreach: Aligned marketing efforts will drive recruitment, including fair participation, digital campaigns, and other targeted activities.

-Regulatory Oversight: Gresham will provide continuous counsel on local legal frameworks and credibility assurance.

About Norwich University of the Arts

Norwich University of the Arts is a leading specialist arts, design, and media university based in the creative heart of Norwich. With 180 years of heritage, the University is renowned for its practice-based approach to creative education and strong connections to the region's creative economy. Distinguished alumni include; Stuart Craig - Production designer of all eight Harry Potter films and Lewis Benfield - 3D artist behind Billie Eilish's immersive stage visuals.

Recognition & Rankings:

-Arts University of the Year - Daily Mail University Guide 2025

-Top 2 Creative Arts University in the UK - The Complete University Guide 2025

-Best Educational Institution - TIGA Games Awards 2023

-Top 30 Worldwide - The Rookies 2023 for Creative Media & Entertainment

-Top 6 in 2D Animation

-Top 7 in 3D Animation

-Top 13 in VFX

-Top 20 in Concept Art and Illustration

-#27 Globally - WBDS Global Design Education Ranking 2024/25

About Gresham Global

Gresham Global serves as the in-country partner for international universities in India, providing strategic support in recruitment, regulatory navigation, and institutional representation. The firm facilitates long-term international engagement through tailored, on-ground advisory services.

