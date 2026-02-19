greytHR Releases 'HR Predictions for 2026', Revealing Where HR Is Strong and Where Readiness Is Fragile

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: greytHR, India's most trusted full-suite HRMS for hire-to-retire solutions today announced the release of HR Predictions for 2026 - A greytHR Perspective, a flagship insights release based on findings from the 2026 HR Leader Prediction Index, developed from responses by over 500 senior HR leaders and features exclusive viewpoints from experienced HR practitioners and industry leaders.

The Index assesses organisational readiness using greytHR's HR Prediction Score (HPS), measuring confidence across six dimensions of HR maturity. While results show visible progress across several areas, the data also highlights uneven preparedness as organisations face scale, skills disruption, and rapid AI adoption.

According to the findings, Performance Enablement, Organizational Vitality, and Workforce Experience are showing strong progress.

- Performance Enablement recorded the highest HPS (+66.08), reflecting a shift towards "hard HR," with systems linking individual output to business strategy becoming central to success.

- Organizational Vitality scored +64.58, indicating healthy leadership pipelines and effective manager training, allowing organisations to take bigger risks with AI and reskilling.

- Workforce Experience scored +61.57, showing a move from perks to stability, with hybrid work models largely stabilised.

Yet, the Index also highlights areas that need attention. Culture & Inclusion, Digital Dilemma, and Talent Agility highlight emerging vulnerabilities.

- Culture and Inclusion scored +59.74, sitting just below the confidence zone; well-being programmes are active, but burnout remains a persistent risk.

- Digital Dilemma scored +57.12, with tech fragmentation diminishing and unified data platforms emerging, though trust in AI and accountability in digital decisions remain uneven.

- Talent Agility was the weakest dimension (+50.39), with skill obsolescence, limited internal mobility, and the need for dynamic skill graphing as key challenges.

The greytHR perspective notes that many of today's workforce challenges--burnout, stalled career progression, and leadership strain--are structural rather than individual, rooted in how work, skills, and technology are designed and governed. As AI moves from experimentation to operational use, the findings emphasise the need for human-in-the-loop governance, workflow redesign, and AI literacy.

"The future of HR is about intentional design--where performance, skills, leadership, and technology evolve as one connected system. Organisations that integrate these elements thoughtfully can unlock greater potential, foster stronger engagement, and drive sustainable growth in an ever-changing business landscape." - Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR.

"We are at an exciting inflection point where AI and digital systems are becoming integral to how HR operates. The opportunity now is to build intelligent, interoperable platforms that combine strong data foundations with human insight. When technology and judgment work seamlessly together, organisations gain the clarity and agility needed to scale with confidence." - Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR.

The release concludes with five priority actions for HR leaders, offering practical guidance to help organisations move from HR maturity to strategic acceleration as they prepare for 2026.

Access the HR Predictions for 2026 - A greytHR Perspective here: https://campaign.greythr.com/hr-prediction-2026?nc=701fw00000JyiclAAB&d=701fw00000JzVvEAAV&utm_source=email&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=HR-Predictions-2026-PR&Region=All&Sub_Source=Website

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 34,000 clients, managing 3.2 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high- performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

