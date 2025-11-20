Grojet is Launching its Flagship Operations in Mangalore to Simplify Everyday Essentials

A community-first platform launching soon; invites small merchants and residents to join the smart grocery revolution

MANGALORE, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As India's retail landscape undergoes a seismic shift driven by large e-commerce and delivery aggregators, Grojet is stepping forward with a people-first solution designed to protect, empower, and uplift the city's small retailers. With its upcoming launch in Mangalore, Grojet aims to restore balance in the grocery ecosystem where neighbourhood kirana stores are increasingly losing ground to giant platforms and dark-store models.

Across India's top cities, small retailers have been battling shrinking margins, declining footfalls, and the growing dominance of large app-based aggregators. Many have lost up to 30–37% of their top-line sales as big platforms replace them with their own supply chains. Meanwhile, service charges, commissions, and algorithm-driven order distribution have made it difficult for small businesses to survive, let alone grow.

At the same time, consumers, too, are feeling the squeeze. Delivery fees, surge pricing, and service charges have increased consistently, while order transparency has declined. The convenience is undeniable but the cost is rising for everyone.

This is where Grojet enters the picture with a solution built for Mangalore, and for its people.

Grojet: A smarter, fairer, community-driven model

Grojet is launching with a simple mission: bring back the power to local merchants while delivering convenience and value to residents. Instead of replacing kirana stores with dark warehouses, Grojet partners directly with local retailers, giving them digital storefronts, real-time visibility, fast delivery support, and tools to compete sustainably.

Key highlights of the upcoming launch:

Zero dominance model: Grojet does not run dark stores or centralised inventory operations that compete with local shops.

Merchant-first pricing: Small retailers keep more of their margins, without crippling commissions.

Real-time catalogue & pricing: Customers see exactly what nearby stores have in stock—no hidden substitutions.

Neighborhood delivery advantage: Faster deliveries through hyperlocal fulfilment, reducing traffic and lowering carbon impact.

Tech access for all: Digital onboarding, analytics, and order management designed for small store owners with no tech background.

"Across the country, small businesses are struggling against the scale and capital of big aggregators. But Mangalore's identity has always been rooted in local enterprise and trust," said Royden Stevo Rodrigues, Managing director, Grojet. "Grojet is here to strengthen that — not replace it. When small shops grow, the community grows."

Why Mangalore, and Why Now

Mangalore, with its vibrant mix of neighbourhood stores, residential communities, and technology-aware consumers, is the perfect launchpad for Grojet's community-first model. As grocery delivery apps account for more than 14% of peak-hour traffic in major metros, Grojet's model helps reduce congestion by fulfilling orders through the closest available retailer rather than distant warehouses.

Calling All Local Merchants & Residents

Grojet is now opening early registrationsfor:

• Local kirana stores

• Independent supermarkets

• Fresh produce sellers

• Consumers seeking reliable, fast, local deliveries

Early merchant partners will receive exclusive onboarding support, premium listing advantages during launch week, and access to Grojet's promotional campaigns as it gears up for city-wide rollout.

A More Balanced Future for Local Commerce

As big platforms scale aggressively across India, money and margins continue shifting from small pockets to large corporate ecosystems. Grojet's mission is to reverse this trend—by putting local business at the centre of urban commerce once again.

The smart grocery revolution begins with Mangalore. And it begins with its people.

About Grojet

Grojet, an initiative of Daffodils Enterprises, is a smart, community-driven grocery delivery platform designed to simplify everyday shopping for residents and empower local merchants through technology. Built on the pillars of speed, transparency, and convenience, Grojet connects customers with trusted neighborhood stores, offering real-time product availability, competitive pricing, and quick delivery.

By digitizing local retail and streamlining order fulfilment, Grojet aims to create a seamless grocery ecosystem that benefits both consumers and small businesses.

For more information, visit https://grojetdelivery.com/

Media Contact:

Royden Stevo Rodrigues

Managing Director

Md@grojetdelivery.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827454/Grojet_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)