Groove Bhai Drops HUMKADAM - A Bold Disco-Pop Anthem Redefining Hindi Pop

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 26: Celebrated music producer Groove Bhai has unveiled his latest single HUMKADAM, a high-octane disco-pop track that's already being called the summer's biggest party anthem. With its vibrant visuals, star-studded cast, and a fresh take on pop, the song marks a major moment for the Hindi Pop 2.0 movement.

At the core of HUMKADAM is the powerhouse vocalist Brijesh Shandilya, whose unmistakable voice has graced chartbusters from films like Tanu Weds Manu, Golmaal Again, and Jai Ho. With his signature blend of raw energy and emotive depth, Brijesh breathes life into the track, elevating it with a performance that's both soulful and spirited, a true testament to his versatility as one of today's most dynamic voices in the Indian music landscape.

Advertisement

The music video stars Nyraa Banerjee, fresh off her electrifying stint in Bigg Boss 18, alongside Eklavey Kashyap, who plays a quirky nerd caught in a feel-good transformation arc. Their chemistry lights up the screen -- and whether the nerd gets the girl? That's a twist you'll have to watch to find out.

Director Arunim Das Purkayastha described the shoot as "an electrifying experience." He praised Nyraa's effortless screen presence and Eklavey's inspiring performance, saying, "Their enthusiasm from day one brought the story to life. It's a celebration of connection and self-discovery -- with a house party twist."

Advertisement

"HUMKADAM is a song that's very close to my heart. Growing up, I was completely obsessed with disco, especially the whole disco discompop era. That sound has stayed with me and I'm on an absolute warpath to bring Hindi pop back to life. Disco is such a core part of that mission. I never force any song or sound; it all comes to me organically, and Humkadam was no exception," shares Groove Bhai. He continues, "With this track, all I want is for my listeners to have fun. I want to give them something fresh, a new experience that blends the warmth and nostalgia of the 90s with the energy and vibe of modern pop. That mix is where the magic happens for me."

With lyrics by Soham Majumdar and production by Groove Bhai, HUMKADAM is not just a track, it's a pop revolution in motion. A seamless blend of retro disco sparkle and modern beats, it's built to move hearts and feet alike.

HUMKADAM is now streaming across all major platforms -- YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Gaana, and more. The Hindi pop wave has arrived... and it's unstoppable!

Song Link: https://youtu.be/gIEoz8qh6Eo?si=9woK_8aTiZ0sIf83

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)