Gross GST collections increase by 14.7% to more than Rs 2.03 trillion in September

India’s total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue increased by 14.7 per cent in September, exceeding Rs 2.03 trillion, supported by greater income from both domestic activity and imports.

Import collections increased more sharply over the month, and domestic GST revenue also showed double-digit growth. Net collections improved further as refunds decreased in comparison to the same time last year.

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In September, the total GST revenue from domestic activities increased by 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.38 trillion.

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The revenue from imports saw a notable increase, climbing 26 percent to Rs 65,525 crore during the month in question.

As a result, the overall gross GST collection surpassed the Rs 2.03 trillion mark, showing a year-on-year rise of 14.7 per cent.

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In September, GST refunds amounted to Rs 27,001 crore, reflecting a 3 per cent decline compared to the same period last year.

After considering all refunds, the net GST revenue increased by 18.1 per cent compared to the previous year, exceeding Rs 1.76 trillion.

The higher increase in net collections relative to gross collections occurred alongside a year-on-year drop in refunds during September.

Gross GST collections have experienced growth during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year.

From April to September, gross GST collections rose by 11.6 per cent and surpassed Rs 12.46 trillion.

The total GST collections over the six-month period exceeded Rs 10.66 trillion, showing a rise of 10.4 per cent.

This was due to the data for September showing a rise in year-on-year GST collections, with gross GST collections surpassing Rs 2.03 trillion and net collections going beyond Rs 1.76 trillion.